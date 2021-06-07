Nyanchama, Ontune claim Kabete Ladies Invitation crown

Mercy Nyanchama follows the progress of her tee off from first tee during the Kabete Ladies Open at Vet Lab Sports Club on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the individual category, Pauline Kamuti posted 38 points to win by two points from Jane Wokabi and Ulla Balle, posted 36 points each.
  • Emerging top in the guest section was Carol Kiengo with 34 points to win ahead of Ashley Awuor on 32 points.

Home player Mercy Nyanchama, one of the leading lady golfers in the country, teamed up with Rose Naliaka Academy’s Faith Ontune to claim the team title during the 2021 Kabete Ladies Invitation at Vet Lab Sports Club at the weekend.

