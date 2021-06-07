Nyanchama, Ontune claim Kabete Ladies Invitation crown

Home player Mercy Nyanchama, one of the leading lady golfers in the country, teamed up with Rose Naliaka Academy’s Faith Ontune to claim the team title during the 2021 Kabete Ladies Invitation at Vet Lab Sports Club at the weekend.

Nyanchama carded 32 points, while Ontune posted an impressive score of 37 for a total of 69 points. The two won by a good margin of five points from the pair of Mary Wairimu and V. Pandya.

Wairimu carded a massive 44 points, while Pandya returned 20 points for a total of 64 points. In third place was the pair of Chemutai Kenei (31) and Millicent Mello (29) for a total of 60 points.

In the individual category, Pauline Kamuti posted 38 points to win by two points from Jane Wokabi and Ulla Balle, posted 36 points each.

Emerging top in the guest section was Carol Kiengo with 34 points to win ahead of Ashley Awuor on 32 points.

US-based Sarah Khanyereri took the longest drive contest and Carol Kiengo was the winner of the nearest to pin prize, with former Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Phyllis Kimbo winning the Best Effort prize on 13 points.

In the subsidiary event, the ladies subsidiary winner was Dorcas Mukabi with 29 points, while Kepha Bosire on a fine score of 41 points was the men winner, winning by a point from Keval Shah and Martin Makundi on 38 finishing third.

The senior title winner was Kamau Gichuru on 34 points and the guest subsidiary winner was Joram Ochola on 36 points.

Best Architect

At Karen Country Club, Michael Muhoho posted 43 points to emerge the overall winner of the AAK Architects Chapter Golf tournament held on Friday.

The most senior Architect winner was James Gitoho, who carded 32 points, while the men winner was Peter Muthee with 36 points, winning on countback from James Kibogo.

The best Architect winner was Charles Ndungu on 31, while winning the nines were J. Kahi on 23 and Rose Mbithi who scored 20 points.

Taking the ladies title was Joyce Murigi with 34 points, beating Wairimu Wanjaiya by one point. In the longest drive contest, Amman Shah emerged the winner, while the ladies winner was Florence Kamunya.