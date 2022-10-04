Nyanchama crowned Kenya Amateur Match Play champion

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama is the new Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion.

Nyanchama over the weekend beat Nancy Wairimu of Golf 3-2 in the final round at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

Nyanchama, a product of the legendary Rose Naliaka Golf Academy, cruised to the final match after beating Royal Nairobi’s Ashley Awuor 4-3, while Wairimu had qualified after beating 15-year--old Channelle Wangari 5-4.

Well before that, Nyanchama had beaten club-mate Agnes Nyakio 6-5, while Awuor, another Naliaka product, had beaten Kenya’s top amateur lady golfer Naomi Wafula and current Tanzania Ladies Open champion 3-2.

Wairimu on the other had beat Margaret Njoki 4-3, while Wangari eliminated Sophie Liu.

Nyanchama attributed her victory to her swing and thanked the Kenya Ladies Golf Union for the support and training sessions.

The A Division championship title also went to Vet Lab's Rachel Ndei, who beat Limuru’s Mwongeli Nzioka 2-up, while taking the B division title Eldoret’s Jane Koech, who beat Yusra Butt 2-up.

Winning the Foursomes Subsidiary was the pair of Hellen Manyara and Margaret Njoki with a total of 37 points. They won well ahead of Jennifer Ngure and Jennifer Kariuki who posted 28 points.

In the Sunday subsidiary for those who had been eliminated in the various match play division, Naomi Wafula won the A division with a score of 38 points playing off handicap three.

Hellen Chepkwony was second on 36 points, while Nyambura Gitimu was third on 33 points.