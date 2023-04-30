Nyanchama bags Karen Ladies Open crown

Despite three putting the last hole from about seven feet, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama still managed to beat home player Louisa Gitau on countback to clinch the overall title in the Karen Ladies Open at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Saturday.

“The pin positions were tough particularly at the 18th where I made a three putt from seven feet. The rough was also unforgiving, all the same I am glad I was able to emerge the winner," said Nyanchama, who posted six over par 78 to beat the former Karen Lady captain Louisa Gitau on countback.

Another Vet Lab player Agnes Nyakio finished third third with a score of 79 gross, while in fourth place was Margaret Njoki on 82. It was a tough day for tournament favourite Joyce Wanjiru, who despite playing with a bad flu, still managed to post 86 gross to finish fifth overall.

In the nett section, home player Wayua Mululu posted nett 72 to win on countback from Naomi Kimata, while Vet Lab’s Rachel Ndei was third on 74, but after a countback with Dorcas Mbalanya and Kanana Muthomi.

In the B division, Janealice Mutuota beat Brianna Ngecu on countback with nett 70, while Carol Onsando was third on 73 nett after a countback with Michelle Muhanda. Lucy Maina was fifth on 74 nett.

The C division title went to Lillian Atho with an impressive 68 nett, winning by two shots from Marie Mugo and Rehema Okal on 70 nett. Rose Mwarania was fourth on 72 nett and in fifth place was Jean Kimani who posted 73 nett.

Taking the junior title was Nyawira Macharia who carded 75 nett, while the sponsors winner was Patrick Rono on 72 nett.

On Friday, Karen hosted the inaugural charity golf event for the visually vulnerable where Adams Kipkemei Menet carded an impressive 45 points to claim the overall title. He won well ahead of men winner Bachu Mtsumi who carded 39 points to win ahead of Dennis Makori on 37 points.

Makori won on countback from Dennis Maara who took the third prize, while leading the ladies was Felista Mutinda with a score of 43 points ahead of Gladys Mboya on 34 points after beating Valentine Gari on countback.