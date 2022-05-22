Nyali's Kailesh Chauhan shines in Safaricom Golf Tour

Nyali’s Kailesh Chauhan overpowered a strong field of 246 golfers to emerge as the overall winner of the eighth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County on Saturday

Playing off handicap 25, Chauhan picked up pars on the first nine’s par three, third, two more pars on the par four fourth, and one more at the par five-fifth , n addition to the par four-seventh for an impressive 24 points at the outward nine.

Despite making a triple bogey seven at the par four-13th and a double at the 16th, three more pars from the back nine for 20 points were still enough for an 18-hole total of 44 points.

He won with a big margin of four points from men winner Jon Stokes, a former Nyali chairman. who had carded 40 points to beat Aloise Ogola on countback.

"First I wish to thank Safaricom for such a wonderfully organised event. I have been practicing for this tournament since last week and this also being my home club means I understand the course. I played a great game; had great swings and I am happy to have emerged the winner of this leg of the Tour despite the strong challenge from other players," said Chauhan.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Safaricom’s Head of Nairobi East and Coast, Elizabeth Wasuna, said Safaricom had invested Sh100 million for the 14-series event serious in order to support the Junior Golf Foundation’s efforts to nurture and develop talent.

“Kenya has great talent, though golf has always been looked at as an elite sport and this is one of the reasons why Safaricom came in to try and demystify the notion. So far it has been very interesting seeing the number of juniors participating in the tournaments," said Wasuna.

The Safaricom Golf Tour continues to traverse the country with six legs remaining before the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge in August.

The tour has so far drawn over 4,200 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

Siblings shine

In the junior event, siblings Aydan Jamal and Alyssa Jamal emerged the overall winners at the same venue.

Aydan Jamal fired gross 92, one shot better than Nathan Mujomba Carolan, to emerge the overall winner in the boys category, while Alysaa Jamal, playing off handicap eight, shot gross 83 to top the girls' list in the event, which attracted a field of 63 juniors drawn from the Coast based clubs and some of the Nairobi clubs.

In the 15 years and over Boys' category, Elvis Nickolas shot gross 100 to win by a shot from Ekron Odhiambo.

It was a family affair in the 15 years and over Girls' category where Rasmeet Kaur shot 87 gross to beat her sister Harsimran Kaur who posted 93 gross.

Taking the Boys 13 to 14 section was Nathan Mujomba Carolan on 93, followed in second place by Abdalla Tokal on 100, while Maryam Mwakitawa took the girls title in the same age group with a score of 90 ahead of Idda Rose.

Two other home players Mwai Mariga and Larson Hawii Odoo took the first and second prizes in the Boys 12 years division, while Tony Trivan Gachau clinched the 11 years old title with a score of 105 gross, beating Aryan Awe Joseph by three shots.

In the Boys 10 years category, Shay Chauhan, whose father won the Safaricom Corporate event on Saturday, carded 48 gross to win by one shot from Karani Gichohi.

Leisure Lodge Golf Resort’s Lukas Kampa clinched the Eight to Nine years old category with a score of 49 gross.

He beat Ayman Hassan who scored 52 gross. Winning the Girls eight years and under was Aarna Mengi with a score of 51 gross, beating Irene Asiyo by five shots.