Nyali’s Adel Balala keeps Kabete Open crown

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala beat his fellow national team player John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf by three shots to retain the Kabete Open Golf title at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club on Sunday.

Balala, who is also the national Amateur Stroke Play champion, posted a three rounds total of 220 gross despite a poor 78 in the second round to become the second player to win the title back- to-back. Royal Nairobi’s Kenneth Bollo won the title in 2015 and successfully defended it in 2016.

“My game was not so bad this weekend though I had a rather poor score in the second round. But I was able to remain cool and managed to sink a number of birdies particularly at the front nine. This is a good build up for the forthcoming All Africa Team Golf Championship and next month’s national Amateur Stroke Play at Vipingo where I also intend to defend my title," said Balala.

He birdied the first two holes in yesterday’s round, dropped a shot at the third, but birdied the fifth, seventh and ninth for a low four under par 32.

At the back nine, Balala made an awful double at the par four-13th, after making a birdie at the 11th, then he three-putted the 18th after a superb driver, for a closing two under par 70.