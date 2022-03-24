NOC-K kits junior golf team for African tourney

Junior programme is the best way forward, and the only solution for golf development in the country.

Veteran sports administrator Waithaka Kioni who is currently the Second Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), paid great tribute to the Kenya Golf Federation and the other golf bodies such as the Kenya Golf Union and the Junior Golf Foundation for the effort they have been putting in nurturing and developing talent from an early age.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday before presenting various sports equipment to Kenya’s national junior team which leaves on Saturday morning for Cairo for this year’s All Africa Junior Golf Challenge, Kioni said it was a matter of time before Kenya starts producing players capable of representing Kenya in international games such as the Olympics.

Related Njoroge Kibugu to lead Kenyan juniors in continental golf event Golf

“I am very impressed to see young golfers like these ones representing the country in an international tournament. I want to tell you as the federation or the body charged with the responsibility of developing the game of golf, you are on the right track. Since the issues which was involving the running of the game in the country has been resolved, you definitely have NOC-K’s full support,’’ said Kioni who represented NOC-K President Dr Paul Tergat during the function.

He congratulated the captain of the junior team Njoroge Kibugu for his sterling performance during the recent Magical Kenya Open golf tournament. “Your recent performance in the Magical Kenya Open will obviously inspire your team-mates and I am sure you will perform well in Cairo,’’ said Kioni who is also the chairman of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF).

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Peter Kiguru who is also the Kenya Golf Federation chairman, thanked the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage through the Sports Fund for its great support to the game of golf over the past two years.

Kiguru said the issues that involved the KGF had now been resolved and that an election was held recently. “We are now working to consolidate the other golf bodies in order to have one golf organization in the country,’’ said Kiguru who thanked the government for supporting the game of golf.

“This is the first time the government is supporting a national golf team which is going to represent the country since 2017, and we are truly grateful for this support,’’ said Kiguru who will be leading the junior team to Cairo.

Kenya, will be represented by a full team of seven players, four boys and three girls which will be managed by two officials, Njuguna Ngugi who is the Junior Golf Foundation Development Officer, and JGF secretary Rachel Chebukati, a qualified coach in her own right.

The full team is made of Njoroge Kibugu, Andrew Wahome, Elvis Muigua, and Krish Shah. The three girls are Belinda Wanjiru Macharia, Bianca Ngecu and Allysa Jamal.

Meanwhile at the local golf scene, Limuru Country Club will this Saturday host the 12th leg of the ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series, dubbed 'The Road to Gleneagles.'

Over 150 golfers are expected to battle it out at the par 72 golf course from as early as 7am, where the top three winning teams will book their slots to play in the competition’s Eagles Round (semi-finals) where they will aim to make the cut to play in the Series’ Grand Finale which offers the ultimate prize – a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

So far, a total of 33 teams have qualified to play in the semi-finals set to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club in May. They include the team of Christine Ockotch, Florence Karimi, Martin Ombura and Mburu Kariuki, score a combined score of 131 points to be crowned the overall winners at Nyali Golf and Country Club last weekend.

They won ahead of Jon Stokes, Pauline Gachihi, Mary Kandu, and Petronilah Kalee who managed a combined 128 points on count-back, beating the team of Joyce Masai, Alice Wahome, Martin Wahome and Lumatete Muchai who also had scored 128 points to seal the second runners-up position.

Limuru will meanwhile host the third leg of the Uskids Golf Kenya Tour where a field of 125 players had registered to play in the event. The Uskids Golf Tour features a total of seven events with some clubs hosting two events each. The series kicked off at the same venue few weeks where it was also combined with the Safaricom Golf Tour, before moving to Muthaiga for the second leg which was also part of the Safaricom series.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest golf course, a host of Insurance firms have come together to support the Wanabima Golf Day being Sponsored By Minet Insurance, Kenya Re, AAR Insurance, Reinsurance Solutions, UAP Old Mutual, AAR Healthcare, Waica Re, First Assurance, Smart International Applications, ZE-RE, Continental Reinsurance, and AIG.