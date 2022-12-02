NOC-k awards junior golfer Kiragu Olympic scholarship

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Friday presented an Olympic preparation scholarship to junior Kenyan golfer Daniel Kiragu at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

The program is an initiative by International Golf Federation (IGF), in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity for African golfers and coaches to improve their technical skills and performance to enable them to participate in elite golf events.

The overarching goal is for at least one male and one female athlete from Africa who participated in the program, to qualify for the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.

The scholarship will enable Kiragu to join selected 15 African junior players at the African High-Performance program. The first part of the program will have him travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, to participate in the inaugural African High-Performance camp from the December 5 to 10, to be hosted at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

“It is a big privilege and honor to have been chosen for this program and I look forward to qualifying for the 2028 and 2032 Games. I would like to thank the Kenya Golf Union and NOC-K for this opportunity,” said Kiragu.

Present at the event which saw recipient of the African High-Performance program Daniel Kiragu accept his admission were NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Kenya Golf Union C.E.O Vincent Wang’ombe, and DP World Tour Tournament Director Simon Hagginbottom.

Speaking during the event, Wang’ombe lauded the move to help African Golf to be at par with the rest of the world.

“The Kenya Golf Union is happy to participate in the African High-Performance program. It is part of our journey towards the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games. We have previously not had the quality it takes to play at the Olympic level and this program will be a pivot to the goal of taking our golfers to the Olympics," said Wang’ombe.

NOC-K is keen on helping Kenyan teams and athletes prepare well in advance for various world events, especially the Olympic Games. It, therefore, is laying the proper foundations to ensure diversification in terms of sports disciplines hoisting the Kenyan flag in partnership with federations.

Kiragu was identified based on a talent evaluation that took place at the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the All-Africa Team Championships for men in Egypt last September.

Other Kenyan junior golfers Identified were Njoroge Kibugu, Naomi Wafula, and Channelle Wangari.

The 21-year-old Kiragu recently participated at the Faldo Series Grand Finals in Abu Dhabi where he was placed in 25th position.

This was after he emerged the winner of a Faldo series division event held at Limuru Country Club to secure a ticket for the international tournament.