No time to rest! Pros switch attention to Kenya Savannah Classic

South African Justin Harding with the Keya Open Golf Championship trophy after winning the championship with a score of 21-under par 263.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Only players and their caddies, tournament officials and authorised media personnel will be allowed at Karen.
  • Talking of the caddies, the Magical Kenya Open has usually been a harvesting time for the local caddies. However, due to the pandemic and World Health Organization protocols, the visiting professionals preferred to use the caddies they usually use in Europe and elsewhere.
  • Thus a few caddies will have the opportunity of earning some cash by caddying for the local and regional players.

With the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker done and dusted, a field of 156 players including six amateurs return to the par 71 Karen Country Club course for the newly introduced Kenya Savannah Classic from Tuesday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Apology accepted! CS Amina to European Tour after Kenya Open's failed live TV broadcast

  2. Gor Mahia rally to fry Bidco United at Kasarani

  3. PRIME When will Mo Salah's Egypt arrive in Kenya?

  4. World Athletics launches global conversation on sport’s future

  5. Malkia Strikers set for bubble camp training

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.