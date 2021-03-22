No time to rest! Pros switch attention to Kenya Savannah Classic

With the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker done and dusted, a field of 156 players including six amateurs return to the par 71 Karen Country Club course for the newly introduced Kenya Savannah Classic from Tuesday.

Just like the Magical Kenya Open, which was marking its second year as part of the European Tour series, this week’s Classic, supported by ABSA is also part of the European Tour, and will also be offering 1,000.000 Euros (about Sh130 million), plus 2,000 points towards the “Race to Dubai” and the World Ranking.

The field is made up of the same players who participated in the Magical Kenya Open, with the exception of a few players who were included to replace those who retired for various reasons.

Those who have been included are Deo Akope of Uganda and Nyali based Mathew Wahome.

Wahome came in to replace Jacob Okello, while Akope took the space left open by the withdrawal of China’s Haotong Li and South Africa’s Zander Lombard, who retired because of sickness and injuries respectively.

Of the six amateurs, youngster Taimur Malik was best placed over the weekend with impressive scores of 69 and 74 for one over par 143 playing his first Magical Kenya Open.

Other amateurs will be Isaac Makokha, Jay Sandhu, Michael Karanga of Kiambu, Adel Balala and one of the leading junior amateurs in the country, Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga, who came in to replace Tanzania’s Victor Joseph.

Though the rest did not perform well over the weekend, they have a good chance of bettering their performances as they return to the same course and under the same condition.

This also applies to the 13 local professionals, who had been expected to perform better last weekend, going by their recent performances. But it was only newcomer Samuel Njoroge Chege from Kenya Railway Golf Club who made it to the money list.

Chege started well with one over par 72 in the first round, while an improvement of three under par 68 in the second round saw qualify to be among the 77 players who made the cut.

It was however the third round that threw him off-guard and contributed to his poor finish, though he was able to finish on one under par 70, which was not good enough to push him to a decent position.

They the will have to make the cut in order to continue to the last two rounds.

Harding going for a double

But ofcourse expected to lead the charge for the top prize of Sh18,500,000 will be Open winner, South Africa’s Justin Harding, who put up an excellent performance to produce a great tournament aggregate record of 21 under par 263.

Harding will receive stiff competiton from American Kurt Kitayama, Connor Syme of Scotland, England’s Sam Horsfield, another South African Dean Burmester and the hot charging Kalle Samooja, who led the field at one particular stage and looked set for a first finish victory until the South Africans, who have now won the Magical Kenya Open six times, started charging to the top.

The course at Karen is likely to play in the same condition, despite the little rain over the past 24 hours, and some interesting scores are likely to be posted once again this week with Tuesday’s opening round getting underway from 7am.

Just like the Magical Kenya Open, the Classic will also be a closed event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, local golf supporters will have the opportunity of watching the event live following the arrival of broadcasting equipment, which had been delayed in Durban, South Africa.

Only players and their caddies, tournament officials and authorised media personnel will be allowed at Karen.

Talking of the caddies, the Magical Kenya Open has usually been a harvesting time for the local caddies. However, due to the pandemic and World Health Organization protocols, the visiting professionals preferred to use the caddies they use in Europe and elsewhere.