NMG CEO Gitagama receives copy of KGU book

Nation Media Group’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the company will continue playing a leading role in the development of the game of golf in the country.

Gitagama said besides supporting its very own Nation Golf Classic, so far the longest running golf series in the country, NMG has supported various golf activities in the country from fund-raising activities, to the country’s premier golfing event, the Magical Kenya Open.

“As a company, we have been running our Nation Classic golf series annual since 1985 save for 2020 when the series could not be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and I am inviting our friends and some of clients to our first leg of the 2023 series at Nanyuki Sports Club next weekend,’’ said the NMG boss.

Speaking in his office after receiving a copy of Kenya Golf Union’s book, “Kenya Through the Lens of Golf’’ from former Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Richard Nyongesa Wanjalla who handed over the book to Gitagama on behalf of KGU chairman Njani Ndiritu, Gitagama was happy to have played a role in the production of the book which captures a great deal of the game of golf’s history in Kenya.

The book was put together by Yours Truly and former Nation Golf Correspondent Sam Kamau who is also a former Kiambu Golf Club Chairman.

“I am most delighted to note that a lot of materials in the book was courtesy of the NMG besides the fact that one of the people who were involved in compiling the book is one of our very own,’’ said Gitagama.

On the 2023 Magical Kenya Open whose first round is on Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club, Gitagama wished the Kenyan players success saying the local players will be playing against some of the world’s leading professionals and deserve some support.

“I am hoping that the golf officials will avail the book to our visitors who are here for the Open so that they know how far the game of golf has come as the book carries a good account of the development of the game of golf in the country.’’

Wanjalla, who was the KGU Chairman when the book project was launched to commemorate the Union’s 90th anniversary, thanked NMG for its great contribution to the book.