Njoroge, Ooko take early lead at Limuru course

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Erick Ooko in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Erick Ooko in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker at Karen Country Club on March 18,2021. He finished the round with a two-under par 69 score.


Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Njoroge on the other hand dropped a shot at the fourth, but made birdies over the first, ninth and 13th to take an early lead before he was joined by Ooko at the top on the close of the day.
  • The two leaders were just a shot better than Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya and Windsor’s Riz Charania.

Golf Park-based Erick Ooko and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge tied for two under par on day one of the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ Limuru at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.