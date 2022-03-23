Njoroge Kibugu to lead Kenyan juniors in continental golf event

The national junior golf team is confident of a good outing at this year’s All Africa Junior Golf Challenge scheduled for March 26 to April 1 at the Palm Hills Golf Course in Giza, Cairo, Egypt.

Coach Njuguna Ngugi said the team of four boys and three girls are fine in driving and has been focusing more on the short game.

“For the remaining few days, we are just focusing on chipping and putting until we arrive in Cairo where we will have the official practicing round on Sunday before the first round of the event on Monday," said Ngugi, who is also the Golf Development Officer at the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and the Uskids Golf tournament director in Kenya.

Related PRIME Teen golf sensation Kibugu awed by star status Golf

Speaking after receiving the national flag from Sports Principal Secretary (PS) Joe Okudo in Nairobi Wednesday, Ngugi said some of the players are very experienced in international tournaments and this will be a big boost to the rest who are representing the country for the first time.

The boys' team is made up of teen sensation Njoroge Kibugu (team captain), South Africa-based Andrew Wahome, who is also a member of Nyali Golf and Country Club, Elvis Muigua of Kiambu and Krush Beiju Shah of Vet Lab Sports Club.

Kibugu was the only Kenyan player to make the cut during the recent Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event at Muthaiga Golf Club, where he eventually finished in 64th place.

The girls' team has Belinda Wanjiru Macharia of Vet Lab, Allysa Alya Jamal of Nyali and Bianca Ngecu of Muthaiga.

Besides coach Ngugi, also accompanying the team will be Rachel Chebukati, the JGF secretary.

Kenya is returning to the championship for the first time since 2018 after missing the 2019 edition held in Botswana.

The Kenyan team is being sponsored by the Ministry of Sports. PS Okudo said the Ministry of Sports was fully behind the team.