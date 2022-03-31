Njoroge Kibugu finishes third in All Africa Junior Golf Challenge

Kenya’s national junior golf team captain Njoroge Kibugu finished third overall in his chase for the individual title in the just concluded All Africa Junior Golf Challenge at the Palm Hills Golf Course in Giza, Cairo, Egypt.

Kibugu, who started the final round on second place with a level par aggregate, shot three over par 75 in the final round, courtesy of bogeys on the first, fourth, sixth, ninth and 17th holes, with only two birdies for the coming at the 13th and 14th.

This gave the Muthaiga junior a four rounds total of 291 gross, finishing behind Zimbabwe’s Michael Wallace on level par 288.

Leading from start to finish was South Africa’s Pascal Gunther who won the title with a total of five under par 283 despite posting two over par 74 in the closing round.

Gunther also led his country to victory in the team title where they shot a total of one under par made up of 228 in round, 217 and 221 in round two and three and a final score of 226.

Morocco, who hosted the tournament in 2018, maintained their second position with 28 over par with scores of 228, 217, 221, and 226, with Zimbabwe coming home third on 35 over par and ahead of Kenya in fourth place having posted 239, 234, 234 and 232.

Zimbabwe was placed third overall on 35 over par total, and finishing fifth and sixth out of the 12 teams were Uganda and Zambia on 82 and 89 over par.

In the girls category where there were only nine teams, Kenya’s girls finished fifth with 111 over total, behind hosts Egypt while Morocco and Zimbabwe were second and third. South Africa won the girls title with an impressive score of nine under par total made up of 142, 137, 146 and 142 in the closing day.

South Africa’s Bobbi Olivia Brown clinched the individual title with an excellent six under par total with rounds of 67, 68, 74 and 73, beating Morocco’s Sofia Cherif Essakali by four shots.

Another South African Samantha Whateley was third on two over par total while Kenya’s Bellinda Wanjiru on 13th place, was the best among the three Kenyan girls.

Kenya's coach Njuguna Ngugi said the team spirit was strong all the way. He said the team did its best despite the time constraints in preparation for the event.

“Now the way forward is to have more scratch competitions with all major junior events to be self-caddying with sponsored golf camps to improve players skills’’ said Ngugi.