Njoro lady golfer Nyanchama shines in Nyali Bowl tourney

Njoro Country Club's Mercy Nyanchama completed a successful tour of the Coast region by claiming the Nyali Bowl at Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Sunday.

Nyanchama, who played in all five events in the popular Ladies' circuit, clinched the Malindi leg on August 5, where she carded 78 gross.

She did not play well at Vipingo Ridge and Diamonds Leisure but managed to emerge top at the Mombasa Golf Club course on Friday after firing a gross 75.

In Nyali where the event was reduced to a one-round affair since several players in the large field of 157 players were not able to finish the second round, Nyanchama fired two over par 73 to beat defending champion Tanzania’s Neema Olomi by five shots.

“The courses were very nice at both Mombasa and Nyali, and I am pleased with the wins," said Nyanchama, one of the pioneers of the Rose Naliaka Foundation alongside Naomi Wafula, Aisha Duba, and Agnes Nyakio.

Meanwhile taking the A division title at Nyali was Uganda’s Martha Babirye who carded 76 gross, winning by a shot from Golf Park’s Margaret Njoki, while Aisha Duba was third on 78 gross.

Nyanza Club’s Rosemary Obara won the A division nett on 66 nett, winning by a shot from Penny Wambui, while Hellen Manyara was third on 69. The B division title went to Susan Gichuki in 89, followed in second and third places by Rosemary Kioni and Rosemary Mkok on 92 gross.

The nett title in this division was won by Lydia Otieno with a brilliant score of 65 nett. She won by two shots from Alice Dan, while Gertrude Mwendah was third on 69 nett.

The Leslander team title went to the pair of Mary Kandu and Zaituni Mohamed on 139 nett, just a shot better than Susan Gichuki and Betty Bisonga.