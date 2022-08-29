Njenga reigns at Thika Sports Club

Middle level handicap golfer Sam Njenga produced an excellent round of 42 points to beat a field of 173 players to claim the overall title in the Patron’s Putter at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 13, Njenga made a couple of pars in the opening round for a steady 20 points, before adding 22 from the back nine to win well ahead of men winner Wanjau Gathuri by five points.

Gathuri beat Simon Ndungu on countback for the men’s title, while Lucy Maina claimed the ladies title with an impressive 40 points made up of 21 and 19 points, winning by one point from Linda Kinyua.

The Supplementary winner was Jan Conrad De Fluiter on 37, while leading the guests was Johnstone Kimanzi on 34 points. Brigadier J. Muracia was the top sponsor on 40 points and winning the nines were Martin Gichugu on 22 Njuguna Thuo who carded 19 points.

Timothy Ngamau on 34 emerged the family winner, while Kimani Gicheru was the best junior on 20 points.

Johnstone Kimanzi and Lucy Maina won the longest drive and the nearest to pin winner was Carola Muigai.

At Ruiru Sports Club, lady golfer Caroline Nduta clinched the overall prize in the Unilever-Dove Golf Day.

She posted an unbeatable 47 points to win by six points from the men winner John Gitau and runner up Fr. Mwaura. Jane Kanari took home the ladies first prize with a score of 37 after beating Beth Ngugi on countback.

In the guests category, John Omanwa won with a score of 40 points and the nines went to D.G. Mwangi and Johnson Ngugi on 23 and 22 points.

Jacinta Wahome won the ladies division two title on 29 points and the men’s prize went to Amos Mwaura on 38, while Willy Kimani was the sponsor winner on 34 points.

Kennedy Wandera and Ruth Kamau won the longest drive contest as Stanley Mwangi emerged the winner of the nearest to pin prize.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Aly Jamal returned an impressive 41 points to win the overall title in the Crown Paints golf series, beating men winner Michael Mbugua on countback.

In second place was Zaffar Imtiaz on 40 points after beating Zafir Din and Fahmy Bajaber on countback.

Also posting 40 points was Florence Karimi, who won the ladies prize by one point from Lena Breitner, while Hellen Wanjiru was third on 38 points.

Johnson Wamunyua took the seniors title on 35 and leading the juniors was Rasmeet Kaur on 38 points. Epapra Lagat was the guest winner on 33 points and the nines went to Aameen Dhanji on 21 and J.C. Patel 22 points.

At Vet Lab, Pawaan Shah won the overall title in the [email protected] tournament. He carded 44 points to win ahead of Grace Waiganjo on 39 and Steve D’Souza 37 points.

Hiran Joshi was second on 37 and the ladies winner was Nancy Njiriani on 39, followed in second place on 34 points and the senior winner was Leonard Munyua on 42 points.