Ngige takes narrow lead ahead of Safari Tour finale

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige missed a number of greens, but still managed to grab a one shot lead going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2021 Safari Tour seventh leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa Tuesday.

Starting the day on two under par and just a shot behind round two leader David Wakhu, Ngige basically hit all the fairways, though his approach shots were the biggest issue and denied him a lower score for the day. He was however happy with his narrow lead.

“My approach shots let me down as I either went to the bunkers, or overshot the greens, and that is something I will try and avoid tomorrow," said Ngige, who is chasing his first Safari Tour title.

“I don’t think I missed any fairway today as I was hitting my wedge after a taking off well with my fore release in most of the par fours. On the other hand, missing birdies in all the longer holes(par fives) was also another reason why I could finish with a better score," added Ngige who sent his second shot to the bunker at the fourth to drop his first shot of the day, then overshot the green on the par four-ninth and later bogeyed the par three-10th.

However, he picked up birdies at the 12th, and the par three 15th for one over par 72 and a three rounds total of one under par 212, which means he will be in the same flight with Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi and Golf Park’s David Wakhu in the final round, where the winner will take home Sh150,000.

Chinhoi played a clean first nine, which included two birdies at the first and fourth. he dropped a shot at the 13th, but made two successive birdies at the 15th and 16th, though a bogey at the par five-17th denied him an under par finish.

His level par for the day left him at level par 213 for the tournament and a chance to strike to the top in the closing round.

“I messed my game mostly on the greens as they are not consistent and unpredictable. I hit very shots both from the tee and second shots, but missed a number of birdie putts. Some greens were quicker while others were slow," said Chinhoi, a winner of the second leg at Royal and the Uganda Open played at Uganda Golf Club.

It was however a bad round for round two leader Wakhu, who blamed his take off from the tee and a few second shots.

“Today I hit my four iron in the long and middle holes, but they were not perfect and made it difficult for me to hit the greens on regulation, though I will still go with the same game plan tomorrow as I believe it is still possible to recover the six shots in the final round," said Wakhu, who bogeyed mostly the par fours.

It all started at the first hole where hit a poor four-iron, though he managed to save a par after a get out well from the trees on the right of the fairways. He then over shot the green on the second and shot to the bunker at the par four-fourth to drop his second shot of the day.

He missed a par at the par three-sixth after missing the green, then dropped two back-to-back shots at the 13th and 14th and a last one at the 16th for the day’s 77, which saw him drop to third place on three over par total of 216.

The surviving 23 pros will be teeing off from 8am in Wednesday’s final round with the leading group teeing off from 9.30am.

The leader board;

Simon Ngige 70, 70, 72= 212

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 69, 71= 213

David Wakhu 73, 66, 77= 216

Greg Snow 72, 73, 73= 218

Dismas Indiza 75, 72, 73= 220

Mike Kisia 75, 73, 73= 221

Mathew Wahome 76, 73, 73= 222

Justus Madoya 73, 73, 76= 222

Nelson Mudanyi 72, 78, 73=223

