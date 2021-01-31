Ngige grabs one-point lead at Nyali

A birdie finish at the par three-18th hole saw Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige grab a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Safari Tour golf series seventh leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course Sunday.

Before that, Ngige who is seeking his first victory in the 2021 series, had picked up three successive birdies from the sixth to the eighth hole, though he closed the front nine with a bogey.

He started the back nine with a bogey at the down-hilly par three-10th, recovered one shot at the par five-11th.

He then bogeyed the 12th and 13th holes, though remained on-course up to the 18th, where picked his fifth birdie of the day to lead Golf Park’s Eric Ooko by one shot in the round, which saw three players Alfred Nandwa, Joseph Karanja and Coast based John Kisia withdraw from the tournament for various reasons.

Promise Silla and junior amateur Zayan Din missed the first round cut of 85 gross and better, leaving a field 48 players to battle it out in Monday’s second round where the top 20 and ties will proceed to the final two rounds.

Meanwhile for the leading group, Ooko made two birdies in each nine, but he also dropped an equally number of shots for a level par 71.

On the other hand, Muthaiga’s Nelson Mudanyi and Greg Snow fired one over par 72 each to tie for the third place. Mudanyi birdied the first, second, 12 and 17th, but picked a double-bogey six at the par four-fourth hole.

He then dropped a shot at the sixth and the ninth, and one more at the 16th hole.

Snow picked up his birdies at the fifth and 11th having double-bogeyed the fourth and at the par three-10th. The two will thus make their attempt to the top spot during the second round.

Meanwhile, sixth leg winner Justus Madoya, Golf Park’s David Wakhu and Uganda Open champion Robson Chinhoi were a just behind on two over par 73 and ready to strike for the leadership when the field gets underway for the second round from 9am.

The seventh leg started with a Pro-Am event sponsored by Kenya Tourism Board on Saturday, where the team of pro Justus Madoya, and his all- female amateur partners of Susan Stokes, Terry Odoo and Alyssa Jamal posted a total of 81 points to win by one point from Robson Chinhoi’s team of Ken Mwige, D.J. Maryu and Qamar Naqvi.

In third place was the team of Riz Charania and amateurs Gulam Khaku, Mohamed Khaku and Suresh Hirani on 79 points.

Taking the individual title was former club chairman Christine Ockotch with 35 points, with Tom Abwao winning the men’s first prize also on 35 points, same with lady winner Zaituni Mohamed.

In second place for the men was Saj Shah on 34 and the best junior boy was Sanjiv Dhutia with 33. Alyssa Jamal was the best junior girl on 27 points, with Mburu Kariuki and Zafir Din winning the nines on 19 and 21 points.

The round one leaderboard;

Simon Ngige 70

Eric Ooko 71

Nelson Mudanyi 72

Greg Snow 72

David Wakhu 73

Robson Chinhoi)Zim) 73

Justus Madoya 73

John Wangai 74

Gift Willy (Nig) 74.