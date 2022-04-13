Ngata Kimondo wins Karume Cup

High handicap golfer Ngata Kimondo over the weekend overpowered a field of 120 golfers at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course to claim the revived Karume Cup golf tournament.

Playing off handicap 20, Kimondo started off a first nine score of 18 points, though he managed to count a number of pars at the back nine, which resulted in an impressive 23 points to win the overall title with a total of 41 points.

He however won after beating Henry Chege on countback after a tie. Chege had posted 21 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine.

He was awarded the men’s first prize, while finishing second on 39 points was Michael Kamau, who beat third placed Ndirangu Gachoka on countback, and finishing fourth was John Muchai on 38 points after beating Henry Chege on countback.

Taking the gross title was Patrick Kamugi on 82 gross, while in the ladies section Margaret Mwai posted 37 points to emerge the winner, with Margaret Nyambura finishing a distant second on 33 points, one better than Esther Ngure.

In the Subsidiary section, Josh Karuga emerged the winner with an impressive 44 points, while the ladies title went to Carol Maina on 37 points.

Leading the guests was Robert Metett with a sore of 40 points, winning ahead of Francis Gakuo on 38. points.

The sponsors were led by James Wanjema with 36 points, who won ahead of Sam Wanjema on 32 points. The nines went to Samuel Karioki on 21 and Cosmas Musyoki who carded 20 points.

Also playing were junior golfers who were led by Dan Kamwaro who posted 39 made up of 17 in the first nine and 22 at the back nine.