New pact raises hope for Kenyan golf pros to play in PGA Tour

Kenyan professional golfers playing in the Magical Kenya Open or in any other European Tour sanctioned tournament in Africa stand a chance of a lifetime of playing in the lucrative PGA Tour.

This follows a recent landmark strategic alliance announcement by both the European Tour and the PGA Tour.

The historic move brings golf’s two leading global Tours together in partnership. The alliance allows further collaboration in scheduling and commercial opportunities for events such as the Magical Kenya Open.

“The European Tour and PGA Tour herald a significant new era for global golf with a historic announcement of a strategic alliance,” said a press release from the European Tour headquarters at Wentworth in Surrey, UK.

“The landmark agreement will see golf’s two major Tours explore all facets of collaboration, working together on strategic commercial opportunities including collaborating on global media rights in certain territories.

“This will come through part of the agreement which sees the PGA Tour acquire a minority investment stake in European Tour Productions (ETP), the European Tour’s Media Production company, which produces and distributes content internationally.”

The Tours will also work in partnership on a number of other areas including global scheduling, prize funds and playing opportunities for the respective memberships. Further details will be announced later.

“One element of the partnership which can be confirmed is that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will take a seat on the board of the European Tour,’’ said the statement.

The European Tour chief executive officer Keith Pelley said: “This partnership is a historic moment for the game of golf and is a fantastic opportunity for both the European Tour and the PGA Tour to explore ways to come together for the benefit of the men’s professional game.

“The announcement is the formalisation of a closer working relationship between the Tours in recent years. It was one which was crystalised earlier this year when both Jay and I were part of the working group containing representatives of the four Majors and the LPGA, a group which helped shape the remainder of the golfing calendar for 2020 during unprecedented times.”

Kenya Open Golf Limited’s Tournament Director Patrick Obath said: “I believe that the combined distribution channels that the European Tour and the PGA Tour will have (the TV rights) will benefit the country.”

He said as far as golf is concerned, it will open up Kenya and that it will hopefully raise the ambition of the members of the Safari Tour - those in Kenya and beyond - because winning the Kenya Open will be a stepping stone to a bigger pond.

“In time, we hope that the expanded co-operation between the two Tours will result in more opportunities for our players and sponsors,” he said.