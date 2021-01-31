New handicap system for Kenyan golfers

Kenyan golfers will now start using the newly introduced World Handicap System (WHS) from February 5.

Explaining to the media how the new system works at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Ben Omuodo said it had been scheduled to start on February 1, however due to some logistics challenges, it was pushed to February 5.

It's the second time the use of the new handicap system - which was officially launched in January 2020 in the USA, South Africa and a few other countries - has been postponed.

It had initially been scheduled to be launched in Kenya in September 2020. It was however not possible due to the delays occasioned by movement restrictions instituted by the government from March to September last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Omuodo Friday thanked the dedicated course rating team that went round all golf clubs in Kenya to take all the measurements required in preparation for the WHS.

“Unlike the USA and South Africa, Kenya was using the CONGU Handicapping system that did not require a Slope Rating. We needed to re-rate all the golf courses in Kenya to provide a slope rating that is the basis of playing golf using the WHS. We owe a debt of gratitude to the dedicated team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this happen,” said Omuodo.

The Slope Rating is a numerical value that indicates the relative difficulty of a golf course for a bogey golfer in comparison to a scratch golfer. Each set of tees in Kenya have now been allocated a Slope Rating for men and women.

“Yesterday (Friday) the Union organised for a training session for all the golf administrators and Handicap Conveners from all the golf clubs in Kenya. The training that was conducted by Club Systems International and The R&A was very well attended and all who attended are ready to help the Union in implementing this new system. We are grateful to our partners for all the support that they have accorded us,” added Omuodo.

All that is left at the moment is for Club Systems International, to integrate this with all the golfers' records to come up with their new handicap index.