New amateur golf series launched in Nairobi

A country-wide amateur golf series, which will also include some junior tournaments, was launched at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club Wednesday.

The 20-events series, so far the biggest amateur golf series in the country, is being sponsored by NCBA Bank, which has injected Sh22 million for the new-look golf series.

Being organised in collaboration with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), the events, some of which will be played in the form of club-nites, will traverse several golf clubs across the country culminating with a grand finale at the Karen Country Club course on December 3.

As part of the bank’s noble initiative of supporting young budding talent, the main series will run alongside golf talent in Kenya for children aged between six to 18 years, and will include a two-day clinic intended to shore up the junior competition.

The junior series will feature two tournaments at Karen Country Club from August 23 and 24 and the other event to be hosted by Muthaiga on December 9 to 10.

The main series kicks off this weekend at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course, which was the venue pf last weekend's Chairman’s Prize.

Thereafter, other events will follow ay Vet Lab, Kitale, Eldoret, Limuru, Royal Nairobi, Karen, Great Rift Golf resort in Naivasha, Nakuru Golf Club, Sigona, Mombasa Golf Club, Nyali, Nanyuki, Kiambu, Machakos, Windsor, Leisure Lodge, Muthaiga, and Ruiru.

Speaking during the official launch attended by Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo and his vice, Peter Kiguru, NCBA Managing Director John Gachora noted that the bank was keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.

“Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of Kenyans. Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process, make Kenya an international golf destination.

In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorship is an important avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country. We are therefore proud of our golf sponsorship novelty over the years as an avenue of networking with current and potential customers," said Gachora.

KGU chairman Ben Omuodo said the union was happy that NCBA had decided to involve junior golf in its sponsorship.

“Our goal as a sporting organisation is to develop the game of golf through the junior programme, and it is refreshing to find a partner like NCBA are also thinking in the same lines as we do," said Omudo.