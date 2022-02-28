Nestlé partners with Muthaiga Golf Club ahead of Magical Kenya Open

Nestlé East Africa Managing Director Njeru Ng'entu (left) and Ronald Meru, Chairman of Muthaiga Golf Club, during the official presentation of the coffee machine to the club on February 28, 2022 ahead of the Kenya Open Golf tournament.

  • The tournament tees off on Thursday with the winner set to be crowned on Sunday.

Food and drink processing company Nestlé has entered into a partnership with Muthaiga Golf Club as the official hot beverage partner ahead of the Magical Kenya Open.

