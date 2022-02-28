Nestlé partners with Muthaiga Golf Club ahead of Magical Kenya Open

Food and drink processing company Nestlé has entered into a partnership with Muthaiga Golf Club as the official hot beverage partner ahead of the Magical Kenya Open.

The European Tour tournament is scheduled to start at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday. The Pro-Am event is scheduled for Wednesday at the same venue.

The sponsorship will see the Swiss multinational company provide hot beverages at the club throughout the tournament, giving fans, players and officials a taste of their diverse products, at no charge.

With a prize purse of Sh227.5mn ($2m), the 2022 Magical Kenya Open draws 146 golfers from Kenya and around the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players.

The tournament tees off on Thursday with the winner set to be crowned on Sunday.

The Muthaiga Golf Club has undergone some sprucing up to make it ready to welcome some of the best in the world, with a newly built bridge that will be used by golf enthusiasts to cross over from the front to back nine being recently commissioned.

This will be the third time that the event will be held under the auspices of the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour.

Earlier on in the day, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, also announced a sponsorship of Sh69.5 million towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.