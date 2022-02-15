Nduva closes in on leader Chinhoi at Muthaiga

Daniel Nduva

Daniel Nduva follows the progress of his tee shot during day three of the KCB sponsored Safari Tour eighth leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on February 15, 2022. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Also making a move was senior pro Dismas Indiza, who birdied three holes at the front nine, against an equally number of bogeys.
  • He however played a bogey free back nine, which included four birdies at the 10th, 14th, 17th and 18th holes.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva Tuesday narrowed Robson Chinhoi’s lead by three shots going into Wednesday’s final round of the KCB sponsored Safari Tour eighth leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.