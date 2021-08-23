Ndumberi's Muigua wins JGF tournament at Thika

Elvis Muigua

Elvis Muigua (left), winner of Thika Greens golf resort Junior Golf Foundation series tournament, receives his trophy from Julian Wanja of Thika Greens on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking the nett title in that category of 15 years and above was Bradley Kinyua on nett 69, winning ahead of Dhruv Karvia on nett 73
  • As expected Belinda Wanjiru clinched the 11 and under gross title after posting 88 gross, with Mitansh Thacker on 77 nett beating Amar Shah by one shot for the nett title
  • At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Mildred Malubi won the Ladies Stableford tournament with a score of 38 points, beating Lydia Otieno by one point


Elvis Muigua from the tiny Ndumberi Golf Club produced the best gross score of 80 playing off handicap eight, to claim the fourth leg of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series played on Sunday at the Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.