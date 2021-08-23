Ndumberi's Muigua wins JGF tournament at Thika

Elvis Muigua from the tiny Ndumberi Golf Club produced the best gross score of 80 playing off handicap eight, to claim the fourth leg of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series played on Sunday at the Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Taking the nett title in that category of 15 years and above was Bradley Kinyua on nett 69, winning ahead of Dhruv Karvia on nett 73. In the 12 to 14 years category, Jelani Kihanya shot gross 83 playing off handicap 11. Leo Gatonga won the nett title with an excellent score of 65 nett, winning well ahead of Itimu Kiruti on 73 nett.

And as expected Belinda Wanjiru clinched the 11 and under gross title after posting 88 gross, with Mitansh Thacker on 77 nett beating Amar Shah by one shot for the nett title. In the non-handicapped players aged 12 years and above, Ismael Taher won with a score of 98 gross, beating Samay Mediratta by one shot.

Wahome Mutahi won the nine to 11 division after posting 36 gross, followed in second place by Bradley Malitt on 41 gross. In the last category of eight years and under, Nyawira Macharia won with 27 gross followed by Shuhan Peng on 30 gross.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Mildred Malubi won the Ladies Stableford tournament with a score of 38 points, beating Lydia Otieno by one point. Finishing third in the event sponsored by AAR Healthcare, K2u, and Bizna and BF Suma, was Joyce Gikunda with 33 points, after beating Wanjiru Karume on countback.

Eldoret Golf Club’s Esther Chumo was the best guest with 36 points, winning ahead of Mercy Nyanchama on 31. The men’s winner was H.E. Gichohi on 39 points after a countback with Geoffrey Yego while Bob Odhiambo was third on 37 points. The junior title went to Karyn Ombisi on 19 points.

At Sigona, Gavi Bhachu won the overall title in the Crown Paints tournament where veteran golfer Ngige Mondo emerged the men’s winner on 39 points. The ladies title went to Isabella Desouza on 35 points while David Gaitho was the guest winner with 34 points. Alishaan Merali won the gross title on 29 points and the junior winner was Karan Patel on 35 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Henry Kamuti won the men’s prize in the August Mug with a score of 67 nett, followed in second place by Brian Akun also on 67 nett and in third place was Bosco Chibole on 68 nett. The ladies winner was Susan Ngure on 76 nett, beating Margaret Nyakango on countback. Jeremy Ngunze emerged the best guest on 71 nett and David Nyakango was the senior winner with 73 nett while Karoki Mathu was the junior winner with 71 nett.