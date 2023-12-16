NCBA US kids invitational junior golf championship tees off at Windsor

The NCBA US Kids Junior Golf Championship got underway on Friday at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course, bringing together talented junior golfers from 11 countries.

Junior participants from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, China, Ghana, India, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya showcased their golfing prowess in various age categories, creating an atmosphere of international camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Some of the best scores recorded were from Hakim Mutugi in the boys seven years' and under category, where he brought home a superb gross score of 35.

Zimbabwe’s Munesu Chimhni shot a gross score of 75 in the boys 12 years category.

Kenya’s Vianna Dave fired 41 gross in the girls eight years and under competition, while Zianna Kodo (Kenya) took command in the girls nine to 10 years division with a brave 41.

Zimbabwe’s Miriam Masiya took the lead with an excellent 76 gross in the girls 13 to 14 years section.

Tanaka Ashley (Zimbabwe) was the best in the boys 15-18 years battle with a superb 70.

Beyond the exhilarating competition, the championship offers young golfers a unique opportunity to secure the coveted US Kids Golf Priority Status.

This prestigious status, earned at different levels throughout the tournament, allows participants to qualify for other US Kids Golf Major Championships.

These include Regional, International, and World Teen Championships, providing a pathway for these young athletes to further their golfing careers on a global stage.

As the championship progresses, anticipation builds for more outstanding performances and the crowning of the next generation of golfing champions.

Before the tournament teed off, the Junior Golf Foundation unveiled the location for their new offices, which will be at the Windsor Golf Club. “This will be used by the juniors for the next 10 years and the contract is actually renewable. So we have a new home and the juniors have a place they can call home,” said JGF president Regina Gachora.

“In bringing in an international tournament you must have government support and also for our juniors who travel around the world they need support so it is important that the cabinet secretary came here in our first international junior tournament to show his support,” she observed.