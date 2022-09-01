NCBA Series resumes at Vet Lab

The countrywide NCBA Bank golf series which took a short break during the General Election, resumes this weekend at Vet Lab Sports Club course where a field of 212 players will be battling it for a number of prizes and some slots in the grand finale.

This particular event which marks the 12th leg of the series, comes after the postponement of the Tanzania edition. So far the Series has seen a total of 1,600 golfers participating, with the grand finale set for Muthaiga Golf Club in December where the top finishers will win all expenses paid trip to famous Fancourt Golf Resort in George, South Africa.

But back to this weekend’s tournament at Vet Lab also popularly known as “Kabete’’, teeing off for those drawn in the morning will be underway from 7am.

Those drawn include some of the club’s professional golfers Nelson Simwa, and Robinson Owiti.

Among the amateurs going for the overall titles in the various division include some of the club’s leading lady golfers Esther Chumo, Joyce Wafula and Rebecca Likami among others.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu and his vice Philip Ochoa are also drawn and so are some juniors like Manav Shah and Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We are delighted to be heading back to VetLab Sports Club for the 12th event under the 2022 NCBA Golf Series. The Series has been a success so far looking at the great number of participants that continue to participate in the tournaments. We are therefore proud of the progress we have made and hope it continues throughout the rest of the year.”

“This tournament has provided an opportunity for golfers around the country to showcase their talents and offered us the chance to interact with our clients. We are also elated to be offering the lucky golfers a chance to visit and play at the famed and iconic Fancourt Golf Course in South Africa. As we head to VetLab, therefore, we look forward to another amazing golf outing,” he added.

The event follows the 11th leg that was played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club where home player Lucy Kisia carded a round of 42 points to emerge the champion of Division One category, ahead of Fridah Shiroya (handicap 20) who carded 40 points to claim the runner-up position.

In the Division Two category, handicap 24 Fred Obwora’s 40 points were enough to earn him the top honors, edging out Derick Owuor (handicap 24) by a solitary point.

In the third division, Simaloi Mbeya playing off handicap 44 was the champion having carded a round of 43 points. He beat handicap 47 Kalee Maleli who posted 41 points to emerge second.

Meanwhile, action continues at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course where over 200 players were drawn for the Cloride Exide Golf Tournament powered by Anne Ngumba.