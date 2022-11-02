NCBA Series last leg set for Thika

Thika Sports Club par 72 course will this coming Saturday play host to the last leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series as the tournament that teed off in February hits the homestretch.

In what will be the 17th leg in the series, including last weekend’s Chairman’s Prize at Muthaiga which was also used as a qualifying event, over 200 golfers will battle it out for some of the slots reserved for the club in the NCBA series grand finale set for Muthaiga Golf Club’s par 71 course on December 9.

Because of the anticipated big field, action at the historical Thika Sports Club, which hosted the late Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain twice, will get underway at 6.30am for those drawn in the morning.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted:

“As we head to Thika Sports Club this weekend, we expect some very entertaining golf action as we have had in the previous events. This being the 17th event, we are happy with how far we have reached with this series. We are proud to have offered many golfers across the country a chance to compete in the tournament, which is an opportunity for them to better their skills.”

“NCBA continues to be a leading supporter of golf in the country and we are happy that the sport continues to show incredible growth and acceptance in the country. We believe it has the potential to become a popular sport and we, therefore, want to be part of this journey as we aim to take the game to the next level, and indeed promote the country as a golfing destination,” he added.

During the two- day Muthaiga Chairman’s Prize whose first round last Friday doubled up as a NCBA qualifier, 292 golfers participated where nine players qualified to represent Muthaiga in the NCBA series. NCBA Bank was the platinum sponsor of the colourful event.

Claiming top division was, handicap 15 Sammy Nga’ng’a who posted a total of 41 points, beating the veteran Sam Mbori by one point.

Taking the top honors in the Division Two category was handicap 22 Adil Popat who won with 40 points on count-back, beating Paul Gondi (handicap 25).

Meanwhile, Olive Njagi’s 38 points were enough to earn her bragging rights among the ladies, while junior Martin Wanyoike (handicap 8) posted 34 points to claim the top spot in the juniors’ category.

The four became the latest addition to the list of winners who have qualified for the Grand Finale. So far, 79 players have qualified for the ultimate tournament which will include Division One, Division Two, Division Three, Juniors, and Ladies’ category winners.

So far, the NCBA Series has been held at Kenya Railways, Nyanza Club, Kitale, Serena in Uganda, Nakuru, Great Rift, Sigona, Karen, Royal, Vet Lab, Limuru, and Mombasa golf clubs.

Karen Country Club and Lake Victoria Serena, Uganda hosted two of the series’ three junior golf events with the final junior tournament set to be held on December 15-16 also at Muthaiga Golf Club.