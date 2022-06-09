NCBA Series heads to Sigona for seventh leg

Fresh from last weekend's sixth leg at the magnificent Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, the 2022 NCBA Bank golf series makes a stop-over this weekend, at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course to mark its seventh leg.

Over 150 golfers had listed their names by Thursday, to battle it out for some fabulous prizes in addition to the slots reserved for the club during the grand finale where the winners will win an all -expenses paid for trip to the great Fancourt Golf Resort in George South Africa.

During the sixth leg at the tough playing Great Rift Resort, Steven Njoroge, needed only 34 points, to clinch the first division prize. With the Sigona course reported to be in its usual great condition, one may have to bring home better than 34 in order to book a place in the grand finale.

Like in the other events, the top three players in each division including in the ladies section will book their slots for the grand finale to be staged at Muthaiga Golf Club in December.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s tournament at Sigona tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We had an amazing experience the last time we were at Sigona Golf Club, the course was in good shape, and the hospitality of the club was also great. We are therefore delighted to be headed back to the golf course and it is our hope that we shall have another great outing,” said Gachora.

He added: “We are grateful that the series so far attracted many golfers across the different clubs we have visited. It continues to be a great platform for amateur golfers to compete and improve their skills, which is exactly what we set out to achieve when we started this series. It is also a great platform for us to interact with our stakeholders from different regions. As we head to Sigona, therefore, we are hopeful that we shall have great interactions with the participants.”

Elsewhere, the par 70 Kericho Golf Club course which hosted the Safaricom Golf Tour series last weekend, is a busy place once again this weekend, with 100 players drawn to fight it out for an array of prizes being offered by Isuzu East Africa.

Missing in the draw this weekend is Dr Kipkorir Langat who carded 40 points, to lead the Kericho team to the grand finale of the Safaricom Tour to be held in Vipingo Kilifi County in August.

In his absence, players like Raymond Keter, Nandi’s Nelson Koech, and other home players like Chris Birgen, and lady golfer Dorcas Bett will be all out to grab some of the prizes being offered. Back in Nairobi, Kenya Railway Golf Club will host the King of the Paints sponsored by Crown Paints where over 100 players will be up as early as 7am.