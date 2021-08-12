NCBA Series heads to Nakuru

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot during the 10th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the Kiambu Golf Club on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is still room for more players to register for the event which is one of 20 tournaments being sponsored by NCBA Bank who have also included two junior events
  • Elsewhere, over 200 players will be at Sigona Golf Club this weekend, for the East Africa Breweries tournament
  • At Ruiru Sports Club, members will be battling it out for the top prizes in the Three Clubs and a Putter golf event which gets under way from 6.40am

Action in the country-wide NCBA golf series goes to the hilly Nakuru Golf Club course this weekend, for the Nakuru edition which follows a closely contested 10th leg at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course last weekend where Karanja Mbugua beat Paul Kaumbutho on countback, to claim the overall title.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.