NCBA Series heads to Nakuru

Action in the country-wide NCBA golf series goes to the hilly Nakuru Golf Club course this weekend, for the Nakuru edition which follows a closely contested 10th leg at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course last weekend where Karanja Mbugua beat Paul Kaumbutho on countback, to claim the overall title.

Both players had posted an excellent 43 points apiece and so the winner had to be decided on countback where Kaumbutho was however awarded the men’s prize.

The par 72 course which has been in great shape lately was playing well and suitable for those in the high and middle level handicap bracket.

The story may however be different at the par 73 Nakuru course just below the Menengai hills, a course with very challenging holes that rarely produces high scores.

This weekend’s tournament has however attracted a small field of 77 players mainly from the hosting club. Leading the field will be club chairman Steve Kihumba who is drawn first off at 6.30am while other leading players include club captain Luther Kamau, veteran Njuguna Njoka, Aaron Kitur who usually plays regularly at Eldoret Golf Club, and lady golfer Esther Karuga.

There is still room for more players to register for the event which is one of 20 tournaments being sponsored by NCBA Bank who have also included two junior events one of which will take place at Karen Country Club on August 23 and 24.

Speaking at Kiambu Golf Club last weekend, James Mugo, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Business, NCBA Group Digital Business, said the Series had received positive reception, with over 1,500 golfers taking part in the event so far.

"This has been a great competitive weekend. Since we began in January, we have seen great progression of strength to strength, and we are looking forward to the remaining events as we take the momentum of the event over to those other clubs," he said.

So far, the tournament has now been played at Thika, Vetlab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, Nyali, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, and Kiambu, with respective winners converging at the Series finale, which will be held at the Karen Country Club in December this year.

Elsewhere, over 200 players will be at Sigona Golf Club this weekend, for the East Africa Breweries tournament while at the par 72 Kiambu Golf club course, action continues with the Reggae golf tournament which has also attracted a fair entry while.