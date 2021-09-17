NCBA series heads to Naivasha's Great Rift course

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot

Kenya Sevens winger Collins Injera follows the flight of his tee shot during the 10th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the Kiambu Golf Club on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A field of 100 golfers is expected to take to the challenging par-71 course, bringing to 2,000 the total number of golfers who have so far participated in the series since its launch in January this year
  • The top five finishers at the event will qualify for the grand finale at Karen Country Club in December this year
  • Meanwhile, 31 junior golfers have been invited to play at the Rome Classic tournament next month, and at the Big Five tournament in South Africa next year

The Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha will Saturday, host the 16th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series.

