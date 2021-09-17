NCBA series heads to Naivasha's Great Rift course

The Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha will Saturday, host the 16th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series.

A field of 100 golfers is expected to take to the challenging par-71 course, bringing to 2,000 the total number of golfers who have so far participated in the series since its launch in January this year.

The Series, which has already been to Nakuru County courtesy of its outing at the Nakuru Golf Club, will see the participation of Great Rift Valley’s members and invited guests who will include NCBA bank’s top leadership.

Related Vet Lab hosts Kabete Open as amateur series continues Golf

The top five finishers at the event will qualify for the grand finale at Karen Country Club in December this year. So far, 70 players have booked their slots to play at the finale; among them two junior golfers who emerged overall winners in two of the past 14 seniors events.

Speaking ahead of the Great Rift tourney, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora said: “We are delighted to be back in Nakuru, once again, for our golf series this year. We look forward to the challenge the course offers, and hope for yet another surprise win as we have witnessed in some of our events so far this season.”

He added: “It has been a delight to have junior golfers excelling in the tournament to the point of emerging overall winners. This confirms that; indeed, the future of the game is in the juniors and that is why we are keen to encourage the growth and development of the game at an early age.”

Meanwhile, 31 junior golfers – who were top finishers at the two-day Junior Golf Tournament that was held at Karen as part of the series – have been invited to play at the Rome Classic tournament next month, and at the Big Five tournament in South Africa next year.