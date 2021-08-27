NCBA Series heads to Machakos

What you need to know:

  • The Machakos event, which follows the first leg of the two junior events in the NCBA series, held at Karen Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week, marks the 13th leg in the now popular series
  • Five winners from every leg of the series automatically qualify to play in the grand finale
  • Teeing off for those drawn in the morning gets underway from as early as 6.32am, with a number of post entries slots available between 7am to 8am


The par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, the only golf course in the whole of Eastern region will Saturday become the latest golf club in the country to host the ongoing NCBA Golf Series that has so far produced 11 overall winners, among them a junior golfer.

