NCBA Series heads to Machakos

The par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, the only golf course in the whole of Eastern region will Saturday become the latest golf club in the country to host the ongoing NCBA Golf Series that has so far produced 11 overall winners, among them a junior golfer.

The Machakos event, which follows the first leg of the two junior events in the NCBA series, held at Karen Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week, marks the 13th leg in the now popular series where the top prize winners will then be invited to battle it out in the grand finale to be held at Karen Country Club in December.

A field of 100 golfers is expected to take to the course for a chance to book a place in the grand finale. Five winners from every leg of the series automatically qualify to play in the grand finale. So far, 55 players from across the eleven host clubs have already qualified to play in the finale.

The series has so far been held in Thika, Vet Lab, Kitale, Sigona, Nyali, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, Kiambu, and Nakuru. For the two junior events, prize winners will have a chance of playing in the Rome Classic in October this year, and the Big 5 tournament to be held in South Africa next year.

As part of the golf activities at the par-72 Machakos Golf club, NCBA Bank has organized a tree-planting exercise in line with its ‘Change the Story’ initiative – an initiative by the bank, together with like-minded partners, to plant trees in a bid to enhance Kenya’s forest cover by 2022.

The Series has to date attracted the participation of over 1,700 golfers, pointing to a strong interest by golfers across participating clubs as NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, notes:

“We have seen great turnout across the series so far, and I believe Machakos this weekend will be no different. We are particularly pleased that our 'Change the Story' initiative resumes at the Club this weekend where we are looking forward to being joined by the Machakos Club members for this very noble tree planting initiative.”

Meanwhile going for the top prize at Machakos will be among other leading players, James Ndunda, Jackson Nzioki, Jackson Maalu, Collins Kaloki, Fred Kilonzi, Ben Mungata, Tim Ruhiu, Munyao Kamba, David Mwangangi and club captain Joe Mboya.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning gets underway from as early as 6.32am, with a number of post entries slots available between 7am to 8am for those who were not able to book their teeing off time before the draw was done.