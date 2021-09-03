NCBA Series heads to Limuru

Tirus Mwithiga

NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga (left) presents an award to Genera Musomba at the end of the Machakos leg of the NCBA Golf Series on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event is the 14th leg in the bank’s 21-event golf series which teed off at the Thika Sports Club in January this year
  • Action in Limuru tees-offs early with the first groups taking to the tee at 6:30 am at both the first and the second nine with afternoon tee-offs scheduled for 11:30 am start
  • Five winners from the leg will automatically qualify to play in the grand-finale at Karen Country Club in December this year

The 2021 NCBA Bank Golf Series heads to the par-72 Limuru Country Club course Saturday morning where a field of over 200 is expected to take to the course.

