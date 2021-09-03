NCBA Series heads to Limuru

The 2021 NCBA Bank Golf Series heads to the par-72 Limuru Country Club course Saturday morning where a field of over 200 is expected to take to the course.

The event is the 14th leg in the bank’s 21-event golf series which teed off at the Thika Sports Club in January this year.

Action in Limuru tees-offs early with the first groups taking to the tee at 6:30 am at both the first and the second nine with afternoon tee-offs scheduled for 11:30 am start.

Five winners from the leg will automatically qualify to play in the grand-finale at Karen Country Club in December this year. So far, 60 players from across the previous host clubs have qualified to play in the finale.

Clubs which have so far hosted the series, are Thika, VetLab, Kitale, Sigona, Nyali, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, Kiambu, Nakuru, Karen – for the junior golf event, and Machakos golf clubs.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We are delighted to be taking the series to the picturesque, yet challenging, Limuru Country Club this weekend as part of our 2021 golf series. The venue holds a rich history in golf, and it is my belief that each of the over 200 golfers taking to the course will enjoy their round. We are delighted that, despite the calendar re-arrangement at the beginning of the year which saw the Limuru leg postponed, we are finally going to hold our series at this stunning golf course.”

So far, over 1,900 golfers have taken part in the series, which has nine seniors’ tournaments left on the calendar and one junior golf event slated for December this year.

The junior golf event is one of two junior events on the Series calendar; the first one having been held at the Karen Country Club last month, and the other scheduled to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Thirty-nine juniors were feted at the Karen Country Club event, with the top finishers having been selected to play at next month’s Rome Classic tournament, and at next year’s Big Five tournament in South Africa.