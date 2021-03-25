NCBA Series heads to Limuru

NCBA Managing Director NCBA John Gachora (right) putts as Charles Omondi cheers on during the launch of a new countrywide amateur golf series on January 27, 2021 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the par 72 Limuru Country Club, a field of 18 players were drawn for the NCBA Golf tournament which is the fourth event of the Bank’s 20-event golf series which teed off at the Thika Golf Club in January this year
  • As part of the series, the bank seeks to hold a two-day Junior Golf Series which will cater for upcoming golf talent in Kenya for junior golfers who are aged between six and 18 years
  • At Vet Lab, members will be playing in the stableford competition which has also attracted a good field while at Nakuru, it will be the Lenten Golf  tournament


Local events continue in the country this weekend with five of them lined up at Limuru, Karen, Vet Lab, Eldoret and Nakuru golf clubs.

