NCBA Series heads to Kisumu for second leg

It is back to local action this weekend in the golf scene, after the conclusion of 2022 Magical Kenya Open tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Six events are on the cards this weekend, one of them being the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series at the lakeside Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course in Kisumu County. The event which follows the first leg of the Series at the Railways Golf Club, has attracted a field of 100 golfers drawn from Kisumu and other Western region clubs.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group said: "We are delighted to be taking the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series to Nyanza Golf Club. Having missed the opportunity to host the tournament there in 2021, we made a deliberate decision to include it early in this year’s calendar so that we can give golfers in the region a chance to also participate in this great Series."

“We have been expanding our retail footprint across the country and the East African region with an aim of bringing our services closer to our customers. Last year, we opened several branches in the larger Western region including Kakamega, Kisii, and Kericho which has helped us reach even more people in this region. As we head to Nyanza, we look forward to connecting with our customers through a sport that matters to them most,” he added.

Fifteen amateur events and three junior tournaments have been lined up in the Series calendar, set to be held across different golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

This will culminate in the tournament’s grand finale at Muthaiga Golf Club where a fully-paid trip to South Africa’s Fancourt Country club, for the best four players will be up for grabs.

Four winners from each of the participating legs will get automatic qualification to play at the tournament’s Grand Finale. The criterion will see the competition’s Division One (handicap 0-9) winner, Division Two (handicap 10 - 19) winner, Ladies’ Category winner, and the Junior Category winner get an automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, the Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed ‘Road to Gleneagles’ returns this weekend with the 10th leg at Thika Sports Club, with over 200 golfers drawn to participate.

The event will as usual be a four-ball stableford format, with the top three teams qualifying to play at the tournament’s Eagles Round (semi-finals) to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club in May.

The Thika event comes after the ninth leg held at Karen Country Club where the team of David Mambo, Andrew Ndolo, Sam Muraya, and Tom Simba posted a total of 107 points to emerge the overall winners, ahead of the team of Muthoni Muturi, Doreen Murithi, Jacintah Wambugu and Grace Gichuki on 105 points. Claiming the third position was the team of John Muiruri, Stanley Nduati, James Kimondo, and Steve Waruhiu who returned a score of 104 points.

Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo, said: “As we head to Thika Sports Club this weekend, we expect some very entertaining golf action as we have had in the previous events. This being the 10th event, we are happy with the progress of the Road to Gleneagles golf series so far as we have had a good number of participants. We are proud to have offered many golfers across the country a chance to compete in the tournament, which is an opportunity for them to better their skills.”

She added: “Johnnie Walker continues to be a leading supporter of golf in the country as evidenced in our involvement in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and the just-concluded Magical Kenya Open. The sport continues to show incredible growth and acceptance in the country and we believe it has the potential to become a popular sport. We, therefore, want to be part of this journey as we aim to take the game to the next level, and indeed promote the country as a golfing destination.”

The ‘Road to Gleneagles’ Johnnie Walker Golf Series is part of the efforts by KBL to leverage sports to create more avenues for positive interaction with consumers of their various brands. Johnnie Walker is a long-time supporter of Kenyan golf, with this circuit giving an opportunity for local golfers to compete with a view of increasing the standard of the overall local game.

Elsewhere, the Captain’s Prize at Ruiru Sports Club, the second one for current captain Thomas Mwaura who has served for two years as the club captain, has received an overwhelming field of 280 players.

This year the event is being sponsored by AAR Insurance, CIC Insrance, Family Bank, KRA and Tononoka Steel Limited. Among the golfers drawn to vie for the top prize include Dr Terra Saidimu, lady golfer Mary Wambui and Patrick Miitii who have been in great form lately.

On Friday, Karen Country Club will host the annual Rotary Club of Milimani which has received some support this year from a number of corporates such as Safaricom, Kericho Gold, Parapet, Lucozade Energy, and AAR Healthcare among others.

Entry fee per player will be Sh2,500 which can be paid in advance using Paybill no 880100 on account 6429300058. This year all proceeds will go towards supporting the Rotary’s scholarship programmes.