NCBA Series heads to Kisumu for second leg

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora in action

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora in action during the official launch of this year's NCBA Golf Series at Railways Golf Club on February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Six events are on the cards this weekend, one of them being the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series at the lakeside Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course in Kisumu County
  • Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed ‘Road to Gleneagles’ returns this weekend with the 10th leg at Thika Sports Club, with over 200 golfers drawn to participate
  • The Captain’s Prize at Ruiru Sports Club, the second one for current captain Thomas Mwaura who has served for two years as the club captain, has received an overwhelming field of 280 players

It is back to local action this weekend in the golf scene, after the conclusion of 2022 Magical Kenya Open tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club.

