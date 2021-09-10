NCBA Series heads to Kakamega

Kakamega Golf Club will this weekend host the ongoing NCBA Golf Series. This will be the15th leg of the series that kicked-off in January this year.

A total of 82 players were drawn to tee off from 7am at the par 72 course where the top finishers will book some slots in the grand finale of the series to be held at Karen Country Club in December.

So far, 65 players have qualified for the ultimate tournament with 1900 golfers having featured in the series.

This weekend’s event coincides with the NCBA bank’s planned branch opening in Kakamega town as part of the Group’s expansion strategy.

Besides the home players, also drawn are players from Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, and Nandi Bears Club. Coming from Nyanza will be among others, Paul Otieno, and lady golfer Elizabeth Akinyi while leading the home challenge will be players like Eliud Siganga who last weekend picked one of the two prizes reserved for guests during the Nation Classic at Nakuru Golf Club after posting an excellent 44 points.

Speaking ahead of the event, John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group noted:

“We are delighted to be taking this series to the western region. So far, the series has produced 14 overall winners. As a bank, golf provides us with an opportunity to understand our customer needs and preferences. We look forward to the tournament as it will also provide us an opportunity to meet existing and potential customers in Kakamega as we celebrate our branch opening.”

So far, NCBA Series has been held in Thika, Vet Lab, Kitale, Sigona, Nyali, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Kiambu, Nakuru, Machakos, Limuru and Karen with the latter hosting the series’ first of the two junior golf events.

Top winners from the junior NCBA tournament qualified to play at the Rome Classic in October this year and the Big 5 tournament to be held in South Africa next year.