NCBA Series heads to Kakamega

Mumbi Gatu

Mumbi Gatu poses with the title after winning the Limuru Country Club’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series on September 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 82 players were drawn to tee off from 7am over the par 72 course where the top finishers will be book some slots in the grand finale of the series to be held at Karen Country Club in December
  • This weekend’s event coincides with the NCBA bank’s planned branch opening in Kakamega town as part of the Group’s expansion strategy
  • Top winners from the junior NCBA tournament qualified to play at the Rome Classic in October this year and the Big 5 tournament to be held in South Africa next year


Kakamega Golf Club will this weekend host the ongoing NCBA Golf Series. This will be the15th leg of the series that kicked-off in January this year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.