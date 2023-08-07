NCBA Series: Former rugby star Vitisia shines at Muthaiga

Former rugby star turned golfer Evans Vitisia floored a field of 250 golfers at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course to clinch the top prize during the NCBA Golf Series 10th leg on Saturday.

The veteran golfer Vitisia produced the day’s lowest gross score of three over par 73, to beat club Chairman Kavit Bhakoo by one shot. Bhakoo playing off handicap two was however awarded the men’s top prize with his gross of 74, though he had to beat another single figure handicapper Ben Murimi on countback.

In the Ladies section, it was Nancy Ndung'u, playing off handicap seven, who took the top prize with gross 87 though after a countback with Rachna Patel.

But what a day it was for Kaburu Mwirichia who brought home a superb 62 nett to claim the net title, while Janerose Gitari led in the Ladies section with 87 nett. National junior team player Junaid Manji was also in great form as he posted 79 gross to claim the junior title.

The Series now moves to Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa this weekend for the 11th leg.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Peter Kamau became the first player to win the newly introduced Dawn To Glow International Golf tournament. In a day that was dominated by the high handicappers, Kamau playing off handicap 27 carded 42 points, to win ahead of Stephen Moche on 39.

The best score, a 43 came from the Ladies section. Grace Miano posted 43 points to win ahead of Beatrice Ngima on 39. The nines went to Mwangi Wahome on 22 and Kenneth Kimathi with 23 points while Edwin Mburu was the best guest on 34 points.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, the team of Godwin Karuga, Dr. M S Malik, Nicholas Karoki and Geoffrey Wafula returned a combined score of 100 points to be crowned the overall winners of KCB East Africa Golf Tour ninth leg.

They won ahead of the team of Titus Lusaka, Mathew Maiyo, Mandeep Sahota, and Amardeep Jajuha who posted 95 points. The two teams will join eight others that have already qualified for the grand finale set for November at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Speaking on behalf of the others, Godwin Kiragu said: “I had a very amazing four-ball. We did not know each other going into the first tee but teamwork, coordination and hard work gave us the victory today. We will now continue practising for the grand finale since we have time.”

For the individual prize category, Kericho-based Collins Kipkirui carded an impressive 43 to claim the overall award. Prof. John Muriithi came second on 40 points while Felistah Njeri was the lady winner with 33 points.

Tony Tugee clinched the guest award with 36 points as KCB Western Region Business Manager Eliud Siganga emerged the staff winner on 37 points.

Summarised results

At Machakos; Bayer East Africa Golf Day; Overall winner- Joseph Kavivya 43, Ben Mumo 42, David Mwangangi 41, High handicappers; Nimrod Mwangangi 46, Lady winner- Lucy Njeri 47, Lady Winner-Mercy Nderitu 36, Linda Kikuvi 29.

Guest Winner-Timothy Rintatari 44, Patrick Abira 43. Nines- Joseph Gitau23, D.K. Muli 24, Longest Drive- Men- Paul Kyengo, Lady- Ivy Katee.