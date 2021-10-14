NCBA Series enters Railways

The country-wide NCBA Golf Series heads to the nine-hole Railways Golf Club in Nairobi on Saturday for the 18th leg.

A field of 150 golfers has been drawn to battle it out for the top five slots available to the club during the grand finale to be held at Karen Country Club in December.

Different from rest of the events in the Series, the Railways leg will host members from both the club and Golf Park Golf Club; offering golfers from both clubs an opportunity to take part in the Series and book a ticket to the finale.

Related Balala wins Winston Churchill Cup at Thika Golf

As part of the arrangement, three Railways golfers will qualify for the grand finale, while two others will come from Golf Park.

This will bring to 85 the number of players who will have qualified for the grand finale so far. Other legs on the NCBA Series calendar to be played ahead of the finale will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and Ruiru Sports Club. The final event on the Series will be a junior golf event that will be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

This will be the second junior golf tournament to be held in the Series’ calendar. The first was held at Karen in August.

The event attracted 85 junior golfers aged between six and 18 years. Forty-three qualified to play at the Rome Classic tournament, which was held last weekend, and at the Big Five tournament in South Africa next year.

Ashley Gachora, Mwathi Gicheru, Shashwat Harish, and Lee Kimathi produced stellar results at the Rome Classic.

Ashley emerged third in the girls’ eight years and under category while Mwathi clinched second place in the boys’ 10 years category. Shashwat secured a seven-place finish in the boys, 11 years category as Lee finished fifth in the boys 15 to18 years category.

The other participants who qualified for the event but could not travel due to various reasons were given an extension to 2022.

Meanwhile, at Nandi Bears Golf Club, 64 players were drawn for the inaugural Nandi Bears Open Shield golf tournament sponsored by National Bank of Kenya.