NCBA pump Sh60 million to 2024 Series

NCBA Bank has invested a total Sh60 million for the 2024 NCBA Golf Series which was officially launched on Thursday at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for golf enthusiasts across East Africa.

Now in its fourth edition since its inception in 2021, this year's series promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever before. The 2024 NCBA Golf Series will span across golf clubs not only in Kenya but also in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, solidifying its position as a premier golfing event in East Africa.

The series, will comprise of 23 legs, with the first leg set for this Saturday, at Kenya Railway Golf Club course before traversing various clubs in Kenya and beyond.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the goal of NCBA Golf Series is to fuel the growth of local golfing talent in Kenya and across East Africa, with the aim of establishing the region as an international golfing destination.

In addition to the amateur qualifier events, and in a move to support the development of junior golf, NCBA Group in partnership with Kenya’s Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), will host three junior tournaments in Nakuru Golf Club, Nanyuki Sports Club, and Western.

These events will take place a day after the qualifiers at the respective clubs, providing a platform for young talent to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

Gachora said;

"We are thrilled to launch the 2024 NCBA Golf Series, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the sport of golf and its development in East Africa. Through this series, we aim to inspire passion, foster talent, and strengthen bonds across borders, ultimately contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the golfing community.

"As NCBA continues to expand its regional reach, we recognise the pivotal role that initiatives like the NCBA Golf Series play in not only uniting individuals and communities, but also contributing to the socio-economic advancement of East Africa. We are therefore delighted to announce that this year, we have expanded the series to cover Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda."

Gachora added that the golf series is part of the bank’s sustainability platform, Change The Story, that was launched last year that aims at driving positive change in society.

“One of the commitments we made when we launched the Change the Story was that we will champion inclusive communities through Regional sport development. The NCBA Golf Series, now in its fourth edition, underscores our steadfast commitment to growing the sport of golf in the region. We aim to inspire greatness in sports among communities and provide a platform for both seasoned players and emerging talent to showcase their skills.”

On his part, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Phillip Ocholla said;

"As the Kenya Golf Union, we are delighted to partner with NCBA Group in the 2024 NCBA Golf Series. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to nurturing golfing talent and promoting the sport's growth across Kenya and beyond. The series provides an excellent platform for amateur golfers to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level, further solidifying Kenya's position as a leading golfing destination in the region. We look forward to a successful and thrilling tournament series ahead."

The launch of the 2024 NCBA Golf Series follows NCBA Group's recent renewal of partnerships with Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).

These partnerships, valued at Sh18 million, underscore NCBA Group's unwavering support for golfing initiatives in the region.

Under these partnerships, KGU received Sh6 million to oversee the 2024 Kenya Golf Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series, while JGF received Sh12 million to support this year's junior golf events.

For KGU, the financial support will be allocated towards enhancing cash awards for amateur golfers, building on the success of a similar initiative from the previous year.

Additionally, NCBA sponsored four Kenyan amateurs - Isaac Makokha, John Lejirma, Josphat Rono, and Michael Karanga - who participated in the recently concluded DP World Tour-sanctioned Magical Kenya Open held at Muthaiga Golf Club.