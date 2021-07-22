NCBA golf series shifts to Karen as ladies battle in Kiambu

Channelle Wangari.

Channelle Wangari tees off during the 2021 Kabete Ladies Open at the Vet Lab Sports Club course on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This follows the two of Mount Kenya’s seventh and eighth legs held at Nyeri Golf Club and Nanyuki Sports Club. Felix Kibcho and veteran golfer John Mathai emerged winners.
  • Those vying for the top prize in the Stableford scoring event include some of the club’s single figure handicap golfers such as Anthony Mugere, Paul Kaguamba, Jimmy Kimondo, Emmanuel Agengo, Owino Ayodo and former Kenya Golf Union chairman Anthony Murage among many others.

The country-wide NCBA golf series enters its ninth leg with a field of 164 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend.

