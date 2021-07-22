NCBA golf series shifts to Karen as ladies battle in Kiambu

The country-wide NCBA golf series enters its ninth leg with a field of 164 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend.

This follows the two of Mount Kenya’s seventh and eighth legs held at Nyeri Golf Club and Nanyuki Sports Club. Felix Kibcho and veteran golfer John Mathai emerged winners.

Those vying for the top prize in the Stableford scoring event include some of the club’s single figure handicap golfers such as Anthony Mugere, Paul Kaguamba, Jimmy Kimondo, Emmanuel Agengo, Owino Ayodo and former Kenya Golf Union chairman Anthony Murage among many others.

Speaking during last weekend’s two legs tour of the mountain region, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said: “Selecting Nanyuki to be part of this series was driven by two things: one is that we have many customers here, and part of what we do through the NCBA Golf Series is to spend time with our customers, so Nanyuki becomes that important for us."

Besides the golf events, NCBA donated indigenous tree seedlings and took part in a tree-planting exercise at the Nanyuki Sports Club as part of the Bank’s ‘Change the Story’ initiative – a one million indigenous tree nursery endeavour undertaken in partnership with other like-minded partners.

Through the initiative, NCBA Bank encourages members across participating golf clubs to actively participate in tree planting to attain 10 per cent forest cover across the country by 2022.

This weekend’s action at Karen starts with Friday’s Nature Kenya Charity golf event which has also attracted a good field and which provide an opportunity for those playing in the NCBA event on Saturday, to have a feel of the course.



Meanwhile, the ladies will be at Kiambu Golf Club for the annual Craig Bowl being sponsored Keroche Breweries, July Babies, Friends of the Lady Captain and Lucozade/Ribena.

This year, the event which comes a week after the Railway Ladies Open at Kenya Railway Golf Club has attracted a field of 90 players drawn from various clubs in the country.

During the Railway Ladies Open, Kenya’s best-ranked female golfer Channelle Wangari playing off handicap two, fired three over par 75 to claim the Silver Division title.

This weekend, Wangari who is chasing legendary Rose Naliaka’s record of scratch handicap, is not drawn at Kiambu, leaving home player Joyce Wanjiru to take on former Kenya Ladies amateur champion Naomi Wafula from Kitale.

Also drawn is the legendary Florence Maina, and Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman Sarah Hoare among other leading players. Teeing off for the event gets underway from as early as 6.30am.