NCBA Bank title sponsors of 16-tourney KAGC series

NCBA Bank will be the title sponsor for all 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series organised under the auspices of the Golf Union.

The NCBA Bank, which has been involved in many other golf sponsorship including their own 16-tournament series, will put Sh200,000 per KAGC tournament.

Speaking during the presentation of the sponsorship cheque of Sh5 million at Kenya Railway Golf Club which is the venue for this weekend’s Railway Invitation, the seventh leg of the KAGC series, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “At NCBA, we recognize the importance of sports development in our society, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote growth and development in this area."

“We are excited to partner with Kenya Golf Union in this endeavour and our sponsorship of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship events is part of our commitment to supporting the growth of the sport and the players who participate in it."

He said the new sponsorship would bring the bank’s total annual golf activity to more than 60 events across the East Africa Region and an investment of close to Sh60 million.

“The partnership will develop the game of golf by improving skills set by providing more tournaments for the players to practice and compete with fellow elite amateurs, giving elite amateur golfers incentive for them to play at a professional level with the inclusion of cash prizes, create a platform to engage with the golfers for their financial success, and prepare the elite golfers who will represent Kenya in the annual Magical Open tournament to be held in March 2024,” said Gachora.

KGU chairman, Njiani Ndiritu noted the importance of private-sector support in promoting golf development in the country.

“We are grateful for NCBA’s support, which will go a long way in professionalizing golf in Kenya. We believe that through this partnership, we will be able to nurture talent and grow the sport to greater heights," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 leading amateurs were drawn for the Railway Invitation whose opening round is today from 7am.

Besides NCBA Bank, the event is also being supported by Kenya Railway Corporation, Crown Paints, and Telkom Kenya.

Leading the field, which also includes Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga, is home player and Kenya international John Lejirmah. His main challengers will be Nsubuga, Sammy Mulama, Adel Balala, Dennis Maara, Daniel Kiragu, youngster Elvis Muigua and Kiamnbu’s Michael Karanga who makes a come- back after missing the last event, the Trans Nzoia Open in Kitale.