NCBA Bank Golf Series: Njoroge wins in Great Rift Valley Resort

Handicap 16 golfer Steven Njoroge emerged the overall winner of the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Bank Golf series.

He carded a round of 39 points to become the series’ 16th winner and join a team of over 70 other players who have already booked their places in the Series grand finale to be held at the Karen Country Club course in December.

His effort was enough to fend off the challenge of handicap seven golfer, Njuguna Ndung’u, whose 37 points haul from the round saw him claim the winner’s spot in the men’s category ahead of handicap three golfer Robin Boyd Moss, who claimed the runner-up spot with 36 points.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 30 player Nicki Farqhurson carded a round of 36 points to claim the first prize ahead of handicap 24, Nanice Gichinga, who finished the day with 32 points, enough to claim the runner-up spot.

Among the juniors, handicap 17, Martin Nduati, emerged the winner with 35 points; as NCBA Group’s Head of Retail Client Experience, Rahab Thuo, was crowned staff winner with 39 points.

Among the guests, handicap 35, Gladys Karuri posted an impressive 40 points to be crowned the winner, ahead of handicap 27, Michael Mwiti - who took the runner-up spot with 39 points; and handicap 26 John Ng’ang’a who came in third with 37 points.

In the Nines, Douglas Karuri won the first nine trophy on countback with 19 points, as Nick Downs claimed the back nine on 20 points. In the subsidiary events, Cate Kimiti emerged the winner of the long drive contest in the ladies’ category, while James Boyd Moss won the men’s prize.

In the nearest-to-the-pin challenge, Nancy Ndung’u was the winner among the ladies, while David Githinji won it among the men.

The Series has so far featured 15 seniors’ events and one junior golf tournament with over 2,000 golfers participated in the series, whose first leg was played in January at Thika Sports Club.

Despite the slight disruption by Covid-19, the series has weathered on to produce 75 top finishers who will play at the Series finale.

Speaking after the round, overall winner Njoroge said: “The game was tough; I blanked a hole, went into the bushes, but all in all it was very enjoyable, yet challenging, game. Hole number four was the most difficult for me, which I made near the apron, but ended up blanking it. Playing today was very exciting because I had a very interesting team which took matter lightly – making the outing enjoyable.”

Commenting on his grand finale outing later this year, Njoroge said he’ll put in extra work on the course in preparation for the event.

“I am excited and looking forward to be playing at the grand finale in December. I will need to practice a bit more if I am to challenge for the win. Essentially, I would like to play better at the grand finale than I did today, so that I create a bit of a margin between myself and the person in second place,” he said.

Among those participated in the event were rugby sevens stars Collins Injera, Humphrey Kayange, and Lavin Asego who all took part as guests.