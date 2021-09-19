NCBA Bank Golf Series: Njoroge wins in Great Rift Valley Resort

Steven Njoroge

Steven Njoroge poses with the title after winning the he Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Bank Golf series on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among those participated in the event were rugby sevens stars Collins Injera, Humphrey Kayange, and Lavin Asego who all took part as guests. 
  • The Series now moves to the Leisure Lodge Golf Resort in Diani on October 9.

Handicap 16 golfer Steven Njoroge emerged the overall winner of the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s leg of the ongoing NCBA Bank Golf series.

