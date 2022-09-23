National men’s team flies to Cairo for All Africa event

Kenya’s national men’s golf team will fly out this evening from Nairobi to Cairo, Egypt for the 2022 All Africa Team Golf Championship.

The continental tournament will be played tomorrow at the El Gouna Golf Course in Hurghada, about 465km from Cairo.

The four-man team, which has been in training under coach John van Lieflend, is the same side that thrashed Uganda 3-0 in the final of the 2022 Africa Region Four Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort in Kigo Uganda on July 15.

This team re-captured the Africa region Four Championship title, and later won the Victoria Cup at Limuru Country Club course.

It is made up of Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala, John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, and Dennis Maara, a former Limuru Country Club captain. Maara will once again captain the team.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu will be head the team in Egypt and also represent the country in the Africa Golf Confederation council meeting.

High note

“The team has been on a high note following the wins in the Region Four and Victoria Cup. We are looking forward to taking the next assignment at the AAGTC in Egypt,’’ said Maara.

Some 15 countries among them Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia , Malawi and the Seychelles had by August confirmed participation in the championship.

South Africa won the inaugural event in 2001 at home and successfully defended the title in 2003 in Botswana.

South Africa also won in 2005 in Uganda, 2007 in Namibia, 2011 in Egypt, 2015 at Limuru Country Club in Kenya, and the last event in 2017 at Elephant Hills Golf Resort in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe in 2017. The Kenya team received playing kits from National Olympic Committee (NOC-K) at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday.

Speaking during the presentation, Maara thanked NOC-K for their support and promised they would do their best and make Kenya proud once again.

The Africa All Amateur Golf Team Championship event remains one of the most prestigious golf competitions in Africa.

It is held bi-annually and is played using the Eisenhower format, a 72-hole stroke play competed over three days.