Nation Classic third leg set for Nakuru

Benard Simiyu

Mombasa County Deputy Governor Dr. William Kingi (right) with the overall winner Benard Simiyu during the Awards Ceremony for Nation Classic Golf Series at the Mombasa Golf Course on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coming a month after the second leg at the century old Mombasa Golf Club, this weekend’s tournament has attracted over 200 players including guests drawn from various clubs in the country as well as NMG staff
  • As usual, the Nation Media Group will besides the golf tournament, support Nakuru Workers Primary School with text books
  • Back in Nairobi, leading lady amateur golfers are at Vet Lab Sports Club from Friday, for this year’s Kenya Amateur Open Ladies Match Play Championship


Action in this year’s Nation Classic, Kenya’s long-running golf series, moves to Nakuru County in the Central Rift region this weekend, for the third leg of the Nation Media Group sponsored event at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

