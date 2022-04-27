Nation Classic Series opening leg moved

The opening leg of this year’s Nation Golf Classic series which had been scheduled to take place this weekend at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, has been postponed until June 18.

Nation Media Group’s Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka said the event had been postponed in honour of the late retired President Emilio Mwai Kibaki who passed away on April 21, and will be laid to rest at his home in Othaya in Nyeri County this Saturday.

In a letter to the Nakuru Golf Club Captain, Machoka said:

“On behalf of the Nation Media Group, I wish to appreciate you and the entire team at Nakuru Golf Club for the long-term partnership we have enjoyed to date in regard to the Nation Golf Series. As communicated earlier in the year, we had scheduled to host the first leg of the Nation Classic Golf Series at Nakuru Golf Club on Saturday April 30, 2022. We are grateful for the plans we have been able to put in place thus far, and remain grateful for the teamwork and commitment exhibited thus far.

"However, in lieu of the passing of the Retired President H.E. Mwai Kibaki, an ardent golfer who was among 12 individuals inducted into the Kenya Open Golf Limited Hall of Fame, among other recognition, we hereby request to postpone the Nakuru leg of the series to Saturday, June 18th, 2022. We wish to thank you once more for hosting Nation Media Group over the years and look forward to future partnerships,’’ said Machoka.

The 2022 Nation Classic Golf series will meanwhile now kick off with the Kisumu leg on May 28 at the Lake Side Nyanza Golf Club course, an event that will be open to golfers from the Western regional clubs of Nyanza, Kakamega, Kericho and Kisii Sports Club.

This will be followed by the Nakuru leg for the Central Rift region on June 18, before action moves to Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa on July 9 where the participating clubs besides hosts Nyali, will be Mombasa, Vipingo, Malindi, and Leisure Lodge.