Nation Classic Series heads to Nyali for third leg

This year’s Nation Classic golf series dubbed “The Road to Dubai’s Desert Classic’’, marks its third leg with a visit to the Coastal town of Mombasa this weekend where the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course will be the hosting club.

Returning to Nyali for the first time since 2019, this weekend’s tournament which is open to all the Coast-based clubs of Nyali, Mombasa, Malindi, Vipingo and Leisure Lodge, follows the first two successful legs held at Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu and Nakuru Golf Club in Nakuru County.

A field of 180 which include various guests drawn from various clubs in the country was drawn ready to battle it out for some excellent prizes in addition to some slots in the grand finale for the overall, men winner, and runners-up, lady winner and junior winner.

This year, the grand finale of the Classic, so far the longest running corporate golf series in the country having started way back in 1985, will be hosted by Ruiru Sports Club where the overall winner will earn a fully paid for trip to Dubai to watch the 2023 Desert Classic, a DP World Tour series event.

In addition to the guests, a number of Nation Media Group staff led by group chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro and NMG director Louis Otieno, will be battling it out for their reserved prize. The guests drawn includes a great supporter of the Nation Classic Don Riaroh of Karen Country Club, former Muthaiga chairman Philip Kung'u, David Nduati and Royal Nairobi’s Robert Nyanchoga.

Going for the overall title among the members will be home players Gurbux Singh, Martin Ombura, Aloise Ogolla William Kaguta, Martin Wahome, Jon Stokes, Jimmy Kingori, Omar Lewa, and Mombasa Golf Club’s Bernard Simiyu who emerged the overall winner last year when the event was staged at Mombasa Golf Club course.

Hunting for the ladies title will be players like Mary Kandu, Susan Stokes, Christine Ockotch, Allysa Jamal, and Terry Odoo among others. With the ongoing rains in Mombasa, the tough-playing Nyali course is likely to be playing a bit long, meaning one will have to give the ball a good carry for one to find the tricky greens on regulation.

Like in the first two legs, Nation Media Group will be in partnership with corporates like Premier Foods Limited, Bright Spark Media, Unga Group PLC, Premier Hospital, Inuka Africa, and Jambojet which have all made great contribution for the success of the event.