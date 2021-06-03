Nation Classic golf series is back

Nation Classic Golf series overall winner Adam Nyaga (left) receives his prize from NMG Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro

Nation Classic Golf series overall winner Adam Nyaga (left) receives his prize from Nation Media Group Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro at Vet Lab Sports Club, Nairobi on October 13, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This weekend’s tournament had earlier been scheduled for April, but was postponed following the suspension of sporting activities due to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic
  • NMG will Friday donate text books to Kipkorosyo Primary School in Chagaiya Sub location, Tarakwa Ward within Uasin Gishu County, as part of its social corporate responsibility
  • NMG Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka said the company had decided to have at least a few events this year following the cancellation of the series last year


The Nation Classic golf series, one of the longest running golf series whose 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is back in Kenya’s golfing calendar, with the first leg of this year’s edition set for this Saturday at nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club in Uasin Gishu County.

