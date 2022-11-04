Nation Classic Golf Series final stop

Despite challenges that Ruiru Sports Club’s golf course has been facing in the last one month due to the drought, club captain Jessy Ndegwa has assured visiting golfers at Saturday’s Nation Classic Golf Series’ grand finale of a fine outing.

“Our course has been in an excellent condition throughout the year until just about a month ago when our water sources dried up due to the delay of the short-rains,” he explained.

“This is the first time that we have had to face this challenge, but we have done everything possible to make sure that the course is in a playable condition,” he assured.

Ndegwa thanked the Nation Media Group for having chosen Ruiru for the prestigious Nation Classic grand finale.

“We are not taking this for granted as there are many 18-hole courses which would have been chosen for the event.

“I, on behalf of the management of the club, thank the Nation Media Group for their gesture,” said Ndegwa.

The par 72 course, one of the most popular golf destinations in the country, is hosting a Nation Classic tournament for the very first time and it is hardly surprising, therefore, that the event has attracted a huge field of 280, including qualifiers from the six pre-qualifying events in Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyali in Mombasa, Nyahururu, Nanyuki and Machakos.

Those who made it to the grand finale to battle it out for a fully sponsored trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in January, 2023, among other prizes, include juniors such as Nanyuki’s Sasha Kabugi, her brother Kelvin Kabugi, who was the overall winner in Nanyuki, as well as a number of ladies.

The Nation Media Group, which is presenting the event in partnership with Peptang, Panari Hotels, Unga Group PLC, and Family Bank, has also invited a number of guests some of whom have supported the series in most of the venues. They include Karen Country Club’s Don Rioroh, Dennis Chebitwey, Henry Owuor, Toby See and David Nduati.