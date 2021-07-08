Nation Classic enters Mombasa

Finally, an impressive field of 138 golfers are all but set to tackle the Links Mombasa Golf Club course on Saturday in the second leg of the 2021 Nation Classic Golf series.

Being a nine-hole, the Mombasa course, which is also the home of the popular Barry Cup, has over the past hosted more than its capacity of 108 players.

But club captain Lawrence Odhiambo said every arrangement had been put in place to make sure that the field flows well and that golfers enjoy their round of the game.

Odhiambo said the course, popularly known as “the front course’’, was better following the recent rains in Mombasa, though a lot more has to be done to make sure that it is in its usual top condition by the time the annual Coast Open (Barry Cup) takes place some times this month.

Besides Coast-based golfers, the tournament also has attracted players from upcountry clubs such as Muthaiga, Thika, Ruiru, Vet Lab and Njoro.

Top players from Nyali and Mombasa Golf clubs include Gurbux Singh, Omar Kaingu Lewa, Martin Wahome, Henry Kamau, Mombasa captain Lawrence Odhiambo, Johnson Wamunyua, Jimmy Kingori and Peter Kimanga.

Chasing for the ladies prize will be players like Mary Kandu, Alice Wahome, former chairman Jane Githere, and Mary Mariga while going for the reserved prizes for the guest will be Kenya Golf Union (KGU) secretary Philip Ocholla, broadcaster Tony Kwalanda, Thika’s Maina Ruo, and former NMG foreign news editor Henry Owuor of Thika Sports Club.

Because of the large field in the event that is supported by major official partner Mombasa County Government, and other corporates such as Jambo Jet, RENTCO Africa Limited, Kestrel Managment, St Andrews School Turi, PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Premier Foods, KPA, Greewood Groove Academy and Imarika Sacco, tees off at 6.30am.

NMG Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka said in Mombasa: “We are excited to be hosting the second 2021 Nation Golf Classic Tournament at Mombasa Golf Club after the successful one in Eldoret in June.

“We are proud of the Classic’s rich heritage which has become one of the most sort after tournaments in East Africa in the last 36 years. This continues to reaffirm NMG’s commitment towards development of sport and specifically golf in the country during such a difficult time.”