Naomi Wafula wins Nyali Bowl

Kitale Golf Clu's Naomi Wafula chips from the 18th hole fairway during the fourth leg of the 2020 Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on October 26, 2020.

  

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Playing off handicap three, Wafula, fired four over par gross 75 in the first round played in the morning, before firing an excellent three under par 68 gross in the afternoon
  • On the other hand, both Madina and Khanyereri posted a 36-hole total of 149 gross though Madina beat Khanyereri on countback, to finish second
  • Royal Nairobi’s Kim Choi was the nett winner on 71 nett, beating Mwongeli Nzioka of Limuru by three shots


Former Kenya national ladies golf champion Naomi Wafula, is back at her usual top form and is out to claim her lost glory in the national ladies golf scene.

