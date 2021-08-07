Naomi Wafula wins Nyali Bowl

Former Kenya national ladies golf champion Naomi Wafula, is back at her usual top form and is out to claim her lost glory in the national ladies golf scene.

Her top form was evident during the weekend, when she beat Tanzania’s leading lady golfer Madina Iddy of Arusha Gymkhana Club and USA-based Serah Khanyereri by a whole six shots, to claim the Nyali Bowl during the Ladies Coast Open at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Playing off handicap three, Wafula, fired four over par gross 75 in the first round played in the morning, before firing an excellent three under par 68 gross in the afternoon second round for a total of 143 gross.

“My game is good at the moment though I did not start well in the Series particularly at Leisure Lodge, but managed to put more effort in both the Mombasa Cup at Mombasa Golf Club and at Nyali,’’ said Wafula.

On the other hand, both Madina and Khanyereri posted a 36-hole total of 149 gross though Madina beat Khanyereri on countback, to finish second with Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Sarah Hoare taking the overall nett title on a fine score of 135 nett, winning by five shots from local girl Alyssa Jamal on 140 while Dorcas Mbalanya was third on 141 nett.

In the 'B' division, Heather Clarke fired a total of 185 gross to win by one shot from Royal Nairobi’s Kim Choi while Joyce Wafula was third on 189 gross. The nett title went to Julie Oseko on 135, winning ahead of Lucy Maina on 138 with Rosemary Wainaina coming home third on 139 gross.

During the Mombasa Cup at the front course (Mombasa Golf Club), Naomi Wafula had carded gross 73 to win on countback from Madina Iddy and Lugalo Golf Club's, in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, Angel Eaton to take the cup.

However during the first leg of the Ladies Coast Open series at Leisure Lodge Golf Resort in Diani, Uganda ladies champion Irene Nakalembe, a member of Entebbe Golf Club had fired gross 76 to win by one shot from Angel Eaton of Tanzania, while Madina Iddy was third on gross 78, just a shot better than Naomi Wafula.