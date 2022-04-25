Wafula wins Karen Ladies Open tournament

Kenya Ladies Golf Union’s “2021 Golfer of the Year’’ champion Naomi Wafula over the weekend beat Golf Park’s Nancy Wairimu by one shot, to claim the inaugural Karen Ladies Open tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Currently playing off handicap index 1.0, Wafula produced a round of five over par 77 despite dropping a number of shots, to claim the gross title in the EPIC (Educational Path International Consultants).

Now based at Vipingo Ridge, Wafula dropped three shots at the first nine where she only made one birdie, they played a birdie-less back nine which also included three bogeys. “My putts weren’t dropping in, otherwise the course was very fine and in good condition,’’ said Wafula who said trains every day at Vipingo under professional Saleem Haji, the Golf Director at Vipingo.

“My golf has improved a lot since in moved to Vipingo as I get golf training every day and I look forward to playing well this season,’’ added Wafula who before the weekend, had won at Eldoret, and Limuru and finished second in Kitale.

Meanwhile finishing third behind Wairimu was Faith Ontune also from Golf Park with 80 gross after beating Eldoret’s Esther Chumo on countback. Taking the net title in the elite division was Millicent Nyaga with net 68, winning by a shot from former Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairmen Dorcas Mbalanya and Sarah Hoare.

On the other hand, Ruth Omwansa of Railway shot an impressive net 66 to win the Division A nett title well aead of Carol Kiengo and Gladys Mboya on 70 net. The B division net title went to Lydia Otieno on 67 nett, one shot better than Joyce Kemunto with Sejal Patel finishing third on 69 nett. Kemunti also won the longest drive and Sophie Mbochi won the nearest to pin award.

At the par 73 Kitale Golf Club, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama carded a 54-hole total of one over par 220 gross, to claim the Trans Nzoia Open golf tournament at the par 73 course over the weekend.

Mulama, formerly of Nyali started with rounds of level par 73 and three over 76 before firing two under par 71, to win his maiden Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series title.

He won by two shots from Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah who carded 222. In third place was Michael Alunga on 225 gross.

Away in Kakamega County, Kakamega Sports Club Chairlady Dr. Beatrice Shikuku led her team of Captain Rajinder Sembi, Vice-captain Salim Amusala, and Viviane Amusala to victory, after producing a combined score of 105 points.

Claiming the second position was the team of Derek Mwaura, Beatrice Otieno, Innocent Ondieki, and Ivan Odakas who managed a combined score of 100 points. They beat the third-placed quartet of Kunal Chandaria, James Mundia, Dr. James Akhonya, and Lydia Oketch by a solitary point.

Meanwhile, handicap 13 Logan Busolo carded 35 points to emerge the winner in the Men’s Individual Category beating Kelvin Wakwabubi who posted 33 points to claim the second position.

In the Ladies Category, Lady Captain Rose Kabutha posted 35 points to claim the top honors ahead of Phoebe Nyangweso on 34 points. The nines went to Leah Luchivya and Nicholas Malaki on 21 and 20 points.

In the Longest Drive contest, Dr James Akhonya and Phoebe Nyangweso emerged winners while Nyanza Golf Club’s Joseph Atito took home the Nearest to the Pin prize.

The event attracted a field of 60 players who battled it out for the qualifying positions. The top three teams now join the list of teams to play in the next round of the Series – Eagles Round where those who will make the cut, will play in the grand finale where a fully paid for trip to Gleneagles Scotland will be at stake.

Commenting on the event, Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Miano Muchiri said:

“This leg featured some exciting golf action and we are very proud of our continued support for this tournament that has been a highlight on our golfing calendar over the years. Golf like any other sport requires one to practise and compete regularly for one to be good at it.

This series was therefore started with the aim to give as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete regularly in order to better their skills and competitiveness. We are happy that so far we have had many golfers around the country participating in the Series, getting a chance to improve on their skills."

Following the Kakamega event, attention now turns to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the penultimate leg of the series dubbed ‘Road to Gleneagles’’ this weekend.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Ruiru Sports Club; Captain's homecoming golf day; Overall Winner-Paul Kamau 37 pts. Men winner- S M Kihiro 37, Linus Wachira 37, lady winner- Catherine Wambui 35, Catherine Gitonga 34; Nines; -Dr Terra Saidimu 21, Gabriel Muthwale, , 22 pts. Div 2 lady winner-Patriciah Ngahu, 29 pts, Div 2 men winner-Joshua Wachira, 40 pts. Guest winner- Col Julius Githaiga 38 pts. Junior winner-George Wandera 38, Sponsor winner-Duncan Gateru 35 pts.